WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Husband Ryan Cabrera Are Expecting Their First Baby

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera are gearing up for a surprise addition to their family.

The WWE star announced she was pregnant with the couple's first child on Tuesday, writing on Instagram, "The best moments in life are the completely unexpected. Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023."

Bliss, 31, posted the caption alongside a sonogram picture and a newborn's onesie reading "Best Oops Ever!"

Cabrera, 40, also shared the news on his Instagram Tuesday. "Is there a word that's even more exciting than excited?" the "On the Way Down" singer wrote. "Yeah, that's how I feel sharing tha news!!!!"

He posted another picture of the couple holding the sonogram photo while wearing a t-shirt reading, "We're pregnant, but mostly her."

Bliss and Cabrera got married in April 2021 after more than two years of dating.

The couple's celebrity friends wasted no time in celebrating the news with them. Brie Garcia (a.k.a. Brie Bella) commented enthusiastically on Bliss' post, writing, "Aaawwww yayyy!!!! Congratulations!!! So exciting!!!!" Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz – who sang at the couple's wedding –wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS!! Here for you!"

The reveal came as a legitimate stunner to the couple, with Bliss telling E! News they were "shocked" when they found out earlier this year.

"It was a total surprise," she continued. "We weren't trying at all."

The couple is expecting in December, but Bliss said the intense food cravings have already started. The two-time SmackDown women's champion revealed she's been hankering for "macaroni and cheese, and french fries."