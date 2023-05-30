The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    WWE’s Alexa Bliss and Husband Ryan Cabrera Are Expecting Their First Baby

    The Triple Crown champion says the pregnancy came as 'a total surprise'

    Published |Updated
    Daniel Trainor
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Alexa Bliss/Instagram

    Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera are gearing up for a surprise addition to their family.

    The WWE star announced she was pregnant with the couple's first child on Tuesday, writing on Instagram, "The best moments in life are the completely unexpected. Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023."

    Bliss, 31, posted the caption alongside a sonogram picture and a newborn's onesie reading "Best Oops Ever!" 

    Cabrera, 40, also shared the news on his Instagram Tuesday. "Is there a word that's even more exciting than excited?" the "On the Way Down" singer wrote. "Yeah, that's how I feel sharing tha news!!!!"

    Read More

    He posted another picture of the couple holding the sonogram photo while wearing a t-shirt reading, "We're pregnant, but mostly her."

    Bliss and Cabrera got married in April 2021 after more than two years of dating.

    The couple's celebrity friends wasted no time in celebrating the news with them. Brie Garcia (a.k.a. Brie Bella) commented enthusiastically on Bliss' post, writing, "Aaawwww yayyy!!!! Congratulations!!! So exciting!!!!" Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz – who sang at the couple's wedding –wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS!! Here for you!"

    The reveal came as a legitimate stunner to the couple, with Bliss telling E! News they were "shocked" when they found out earlier this year.

    "It was a total surprise," she continued. "We weren't trying at all."

    The couple is expecting in December, but Bliss said the intense food cravings have already started. The two-time SmackDown women's champion revealed she's been hankering for "macaroni and cheese, and french fries."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.