The Wrong Shoe Theory: A Hollywood Stylist Untangles This TikTok Fashion Trend

"The average fashion lover can do this," stylist and personal shopper Elisabeth Kassab told The Messenger

Mike Vulpo
Wardrobe stylist Amanda Limardi tests out the Wrong Shoe Theory. Amanda Limardi/Instagram

The wrong shoe could just make your next outfit so right. 

It's the premise of a new fashion trend going viral on TikTok just in time for the summer season. Known as the "Wrong Shoe Theory," users are told to pick a shoe for an outfit that is traditionally wrong. But as a twist, it actually makes the outfit more interesting and unique.

Would you ever consider wearing New Balance sneakers with a long, floral dress? What about knee-high boots with denim shorts? You now can with the "Wrong Shoe Theory." 

"I think the trend is so true and so fun to play around with," stylist and personal shopper Elisabeth Kassab exclusively shared with The Messenger. "I love doing something a little unpredictable because it always catches an eye and makes people think about your look."

Another plus to the trend is you don't need to be a Hollywood star with a big budget to nail the theory. 

"The average fashion lover can do this by choosing a not-so-common choice for their look," Kassab — who has recently styled for influencers like Danielle Carolan, Brooke Miccio and Margo Oshry — shared. "For example, if you are wearing something really girly and colorful, opt for a dark, more masculine shoe. It works!"

As for whether or not this trend is here to stay, time will only tell. But with the "Wrong Shoe Theory" already earning more than 11.5 million views on TikTok, something just feels right.

"I think it is here to stay because style is so different for everybody, and for some, that is genuinely how they like to dress," Kassab shared. "If that is what makes people confident, that is how you know it's here to stay." 

