Writers’ Union May Finally Add Animators to the Fold

Animated shows have been largely unaffected by the writers' union strike, which prompted TV and movie scribes to walk out on the job on May 2 (and they're still picketing with no clear end in sight). That's because most animators are part of The Animation Guild, a different entertainment union that covers cartoon writers, as well as production artists and workers.

(Only the most high-profile animation series, like Family Guy and Rick and Morty, appear to be WGA-contract covered.)

Still, The Animation Guild wields less influence in Hollywood than the Writers Guild of America, which has led several animation writers to question why they cannot be a part of the union with more leverage and sway over the studios and networks that comprise the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Last August, more than 1,500 WGA members signed a pledge demanding that animation writers be part of the union, but no significant moves had been made... Until now.

WGA East animation caucus co-chair Susan Kim has declared that the guild is "circling back to animation." At a gathering Tuesday night, Kim called on all animation writers at the rally to register their attendance so that the WGA could reach out to them post-strike. "We are going to be back. We're going to be better than ever. And we are going to get this goddamn industry organized," she told the fired-up crowd.

"We are very close to [TAG parent organization] IATSE and IATSE has been very supportive of our strike. So, we're certainly not going to go raiding. I would say most animation writing in New York is non-union, and it's not TAG at all," explained WGA East executive director Lowell Peterson in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

"Particularly children's animation," Peterson added. "In New York, I've talked to them, and they say better to have collective bargaining, fighting for health benefits and residuals, than not."