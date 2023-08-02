Writers Guild to Meet With Studios as Strike Heads Into 4th Month
The meeting between the two groups is expected to happen on Friday, August 4
Late Tuesday night, members of the writers union were told that their leadership is set to meet with the studios as the ongoing strike heads into its fourth month.
"The AMPTP, through Carol Lombardini, reached out to the WGA today and requested a meeting this Friday to discuss negotiations," the note to the WGA (Writers Guild of America) said. Lombardini is the President of the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers.
The writers have been on strike since May first and were joined on the picket lines by their actor colleagues when SAG-AFTRA decided to strike in July.
In their note to WGA, the guild's negotiating committee pledged to "be back in communication with you sometime after the meeting with further information."
- 50 Janitors Reportedly Laid Off By Hollywood Studios During Writers’ Strike
- 30 Days Into the Strike: The Biggest Issues Still Dividing Writers and Studios
- The 2023 Writers’ Strike: What It Means To You
- Actors Vote to Authorize Strike if Negotiations With Studios and Streamers Fall Through
- Every Movie Delayed by the Writers’ Strike
It warned members to "be wary of rumors."
"Whenever there is important news to share, you will hear it directly from us," it said in conclusion.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment
- Whatever You Think Of Ariana Grande’s Relationships, It Doesn’t Justify Calling Her a HomewreckerEntertainment
- ‘Sherlock’ Star Amanda Abbington Says She’s a ‘Firm Supporter’ of Trans Community Amid ControversyEntertainment
- Travis Scott Performs at Rome’s Circus Maximus, Brings Out Special Guest Kanye WestEntertainment