Writers Guild to Meet With Studios as Strike Heads Into 4th Month

The meeting between the two groups is expected to happen on Friday, August 4

The Messenger Staff
Late Tuesday night, members of the writers union were told that their leadership is set to meet with the studios as the ongoing strike heads into its fourth month.

"The AMPTP, through Carol Lombardini, reached out to the WGA today and requested a meeting this Friday to discuss negotiations," the note to the WGA (Writers Guild of America) said. Lombardini is the President of the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers.

The writers have been on strike since May first and were joined on the picket lines by their actor colleagues when SAG-AFTRA decided to strike in July.

In their note to WGA, the guild's negotiating committee pledged to "be back in communication with you sometime after the meeting with further information."

Mark Ruffalo is seen attending the Writers Guild of America strike outside the NBC Building on May 23, 2023 in New York City.
Mark Ruffalo is seen attending the Writers Guild of America strike outside the NBC Building on May 23, 2023 in New York City.Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

It warned members to "be wary of rumors."

"Whenever there is important news to share, you will hear it directly from us," it said in conclusion.

Weezer, WGA strike, Paramount Studios
Strikers outside Paramount Studios in Los Angeles In May 2023.Weezer/Twitter
