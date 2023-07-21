Would You Buy Johnny Depp’s Self-Portrait for $1,950? See the Art He Created During a Time of ‘Madness’ - The Messenger
Would You Buy Johnny Depp’s Self-Portrait for $1,950? See the Art He Created During a Time of ‘Madness’

The actor created the artwork while in the midst of a contentious legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard

The Messenger Staff
Johnny Depp attends the “Jeanne Du Barry” press conference at the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France.Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

This would be quite the impulse buy: Johnny Depp is selling the self-portrait he created for $1,950.

Entitled "Five," the actor said the piece was "created at a time that was, let’s say, a bit dark, a bit confusing," according to the Associated Press.  

"Essentially, I just wrote 'Five' on there because I was just about to enter the fifth year of the madness." Depp, who created the artwork in 2021, was referring to the period he and his ex-wife Amber Heard were locked in bitter legal disputes.

A self-portrait by actor Johnny Depp is displayed at Castle Fine Art gallery on Thursday, July 20, 2023 in London.
Depp has painted the emotions of recent years into a self-portrait, titled "Five"Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP
"I think this is the most personal piece he’s ever done," said Ian Weatherby-Blythe, managing director of Castle Fine Art, who is selling "Five."

Weatherby-Blythe said that the actor "revisited the eyes over and over and over again."

He added that "there’s something, you know, quite sad" in the depiction of Depp's eyes.

Depp signed each edition of "Five" which will go on sale for thirteen days. Some of the proceeds will go to the non-profit Mental Health America.

The image Depp used as inspiration came from a photograph from his campaign with Dior Sauvage. He also sketched himself using a mirror, capturing his image in different angles and lights.

"It's not the most comfortable thing doing a self-portrait," Depp said. "It should just be some expression, spit it out as it gets spit out."

A self-portrait by actor Johnny Depp is displayed at Castle Fine Art gallery on Thursday, July 20, 2023 in London.
