‘Worst Cooks in America’ Season 28 Shuts Down Amid Crew Member Strike: Reports

Food Network's Worst Cooks in America has reportedly halted production after approximately 50 crew members went on strike.

According to a report from the Hollywood Reporter on Monday, dozens of the show's crew — including people from the camera, grip, electric and set decoration departments — went on strike last Wednesday in New York.

The crew members are reportedly asking Food Network for the production to be listed under an IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) contract.

The strike apparently began after the alliance made an attempt to negotiate pay and benefits for the crew members, but an agreement was not reached.

"The crew of 'Worst Cooks in America' are on strike in Long Island City as Bright Road Productions refuses to serve up fair wages and benefits!" the official IATSE account wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The reality show follows amateur contestants who undergo culinary classes from chef Anne Burrell and other Food Network stars while competing for a $25,000 prize.

"For far too long, crews of unscripted TV have gone without industry-standard wages and benefits! Now, they're coming together to demand better," the alliance continued.

The Messenger has reached out to Food Network, Discovery and IATSE for comment.

THR also reported that a spokesperson for Objective Media Group said in a statement that because the company and the alliance could not reach an agreement, the set was shut down.

"As a result of the IATSE's demand for recognition on behalf of the production crew and our inability to reach [an] agreement with the union, Season 28 of Worst Cooks in America has shut down," the statement said.

Jonas Loeb, IATSE's director of communications, also told the outlet that production "attempted to employ a non-union crew to wrap its stages" instead of "negotiating in good faith to provide much needed benefit contributions to its crew during a time of industry wide shutdown."

"The picket line remains up and as always we stand ready and willing to bargain in good faith to negotiate a fair agreement to cover these workers," he continued.