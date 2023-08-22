‘Worst Cooks in America’ Season 28 Shuts Down Amid Crew Member Strike: Reports - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

‘Worst Cooks in America’ Season 28 Shuts Down Amid Crew Member Strike: Reports

'The crew of 'Worst Cooks in America' are on strike in Long Island City as Bright Road Productions refuses to serve up fair wages and benefits!' the official IATSE Twitter account shared

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Members of IATSE join SAG-AFTRA and WGA on their picket at Netflix, Sunset Gower and Paramount Studios on July 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Members of SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood’s largest union which represents actors and other media professionals, have joined striking WGA (Writers Guild of America) workers in the first joint walkout against the studios since 1960. The strike could shut down Hollywood productions completely with writers in the third month of their strike against the Hollywood studios.Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Food Network's Worst Cooks in America has reportedly halted production after approximately 50 crew members went on strike.

According to a report from the Hollywood Reporter on Monday, dozens of the show's crew — including people from the camera, grip, electric and set decoration departments — went on strike last Wednesday in New York.

The crew members are reportedly asking Food Network for the production to be listed under an IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) contract.

The strike apparently began after the alliance made an attempt to negotiate pay and benefits for the crew members, but an agreement was not reached.

"The crew of 'Worst Cooks in America' are on strike in Long Island City as Bright Road Productions refuses to serve up fair wages and benefits!" the official IATSE account wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The reality show follows amateur contestants who undergo culinary classes from chef Anne Burrell and other Food Network stars while competing for a $25,000 prize.

Read More

"For far too long, crews of unscripted TV have gone without industry-standard wages and benefits! Now, they're coming together to demand better," the alliance continued.

The Messenger has reached out to Food Network, Discovery and IATSE for comment.

THR also reported that a spokesperson for Objective Media Group said in a statement that because the company and the alliance could not reach an agreement, the set was shut down.

"As a result of the IATSE's demand for recognition on behalf of the production crew and our inability to reach [an] agreement with the union, Season 28 of Worst Cooks in America has shut down," the statement said.

Jonas Loeb, IATSE's director of communications, also told the outlet that production "attempted to employ a non-union crew to wrap its stages" instead of "negotiating in good faith to provide much needed benefit contributions to its crew during a time of industry wide shutdown."

"The picket line remains up and as always we stand ready and willing to bargain in good faith to negotiate a fair agreement to cover these workers," he continued.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.