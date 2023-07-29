Worker Warned ‘Someone’s Going to End Up’ Dead at Travis Scott Astroworld Concert, According to Police Report

A 1,266-page police report released Friday reveals that a contract worker was so concerned about the crowd crush at Travis Scott’s 2021 Astroworld festival that he texted an event organizer with the warning, “Someone’s going to end up dead.”

The texts by Reece Wheeler, a security contract worker, proved to be sadly prophetic. At the Nov. 5, 2021, outdoor festival in Houston, 10 concertgoers, ranging from age 9 to 27, were killed in the crowd surge.

Along with Wheeler’s texts, the report also includes transcripts of 911 calls from concert attendees as well as excerpts from interviews conducted by police, including their talk with Scott that was held only days after the tragedy. Drake, who performed with Scott that day, was also interviewed by police.

Yet the texts from Wheeler may have been the most dramatic element. “Pull tons over the rail unconscious. There’s panic in people’s eyes. This could get worse quickly,” Wheeler texted Shawna Boardman, a private security director, at approximately 9 p.m. “I know they’ll try to fight through it but I would want it on the record that I didn’t advise this to continue. Someone’s going to end up dead.”

According to the report, Scott took the stage at 9:02 p.m. Police investigators said when they reviewed video from a livestream of the concert they could faintly hear someone calling out, “Stop the show” at 9:13 p.m. That call out was also heard again three minutes later, and a third time at 9:22 p.m.

Boardman’s attorneys told police investigators, in an interview on Aug. 19, 2022, that she “saw things were not as bad as Reece Wheeler stated” and opted not to forward Wheeler’s warnings to others.

In his interview with police, held two days after the concert, Scott said he did see one concertgoer receiving medical attention near the stage, but the majority of the crowd seemed to be enjoying the show without problems.

“We asked if he at any point heard the crowd telling him to stop the show,” police said of the interview with Scott. “He stated that if he had heard something like that he would have done something.”

Drake also claimed that he didn’t see any problems from the stage and didn’t hear any calls from fans or security to stop the show. He later found out about the deaths from his manager and on social media.

Last month a grand jury in Houston opted not to indict Scott on any criminal charges in connection with the concert deaths.

The police report was released on the same day Scott dropped his new album, Utopia. A concert event to promote the album at the pyramids in Gaza was canceled by Live Nation Middle East.