Woody Harrelson Appears to Endorse RFK Jr. in Selfie with Cheryl Hines

It looks like Woody Harrelson knows who he's supporting ahead of 2024.

The Academy Award nominee donned a blue baseball cap printed with "Kennedy 2024" in a photo with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wife Cheryl Hines, which she shared Thursday on Instagram.

"Great seeing you Woody," the actress wrote in the caption as her husband takes his shot at the Democratic nomination.

Harrelson's apparent endorsement comes after he took aim at the COVID vaccine in his controversial Saturday Night Live opening monologue in February, on which he has since doubled down.

Meanwhile, Kennedy has faced his own criticism over propping up a conspiracy that the virus is "ethnically targeted" toward Caucasian and Black people, claiming Jewish and Chinese people are "most immune."

The White House and several Jewish groups have since criticized Kennedy in statements, which he called "targeted propaganda" during a hearing by the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government.

"I have never uttered a phrase that was either racist or anti-semitic," said Kennedy, claiming he has also "never been anti-vaccine," despite expressing views to the contrary in the past.