‘Wonder Woman 3’ Is on Ice, Despite Gal Gadot’s Claims of Development Plans: Report

Plans for a third Wonder Woman film appear to be dead in the water, according to a report by Variety.

The trade quotes a source who says that Wonder Woman 3 is not in development at DC Studios, and DC chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran have no plans for the character at the moment in the DC Universe, aside from the previously announced Paradise Lost prequel series set to air on Max.

This comes after star Gal Gadot said that she would develop a third Wonder Woman film with Gunn and Safran.

"I love portraying Wonder Woman," Gadot told ComicBook.com in an interview conducted before the ongoing actors strike. "It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."

She made a similar claim in a recently published interview in Flaunt magazine. “I was invited to a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran,” Gadot said, “and what they told me, and I’m quoting: ‘You’re in the best hands. We’re going to develop Wonder Woman 3 with you. [We] love you as Wonder Woman— you’ve got nothing to worry about.’ So time will tell.”

The Israeli actress first played the female superhero in the 2016 film, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and went on to star in Wonder Woman and its sequel, Wonder Woman 1984 — both of which were directed by Patty Jenkins.

The future of DC universe casting has been a mystery since Gunn and Safran took over as co-heads of the newly renamed DC Studios, which is part of Warner Bros. Plans for a third Jenkins-directed film were ditched, and Gadot's cameo in Ezra Miller's The Flash was cut from the film prior to its release.

Variety’s source claimed that nothing was promised to Gadot about Wonder Woman 3 and there was no final decision about the actress continuing in the role in the new DC Universe.