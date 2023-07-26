Who Runs the World? How Women Saved Summer 2023

It’s been quite the summer. Skyrocketing temperatures, natural disasters, strikes and a litany of other headline-grabbing events ranging from the existential (AI) to the tragic (the Titanic tourist sub) have gripped the collective consciousness in anxiety, anger or apathy.

Thankfully, there have been some bright spots breaking through the muggy haze of these scorching months. While there are exceptions — like Lionel Messi’s winner at his opener in Miami or Elton John’s farewell concert — many of this summer’s shining bursts (including, in some cases, nice boosts to the economy) were driven by these women:

Fran Drescher takes her shot

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher stands with union members amid actors strike announcement. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

To quote Fran Drescher herself: "I'm not 'The Nanny.' I'm an activist on behalf of labor."

Though most productions have shut down due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes, it's hard not to fantasize about this plot one day hitting a screen near you: An actress, who became famous playing a salt-of-the-earth character that advocated for protesters, leads a historic strike decades later.

Her impassioned speech shortly after SAG-AFTRA decided to join the WGA on the picket lines galvanized the effort as she called out studios and streamers — and the multi-million bonuses for their execs. "Shame on them," Drescher said. "They stand on the wrong side of history at this very moment."

While only time will tell what resolution is found, Drescher truly is no longer just 'The Nanny.'

Beyoncé's Renaissance

Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “Renaissance World Tour” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023, in Stockholm, Sweden. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The Beyhive is only as strong as its Queen B and Beyoncé kicked off the summer in sensational style in Sweden. So strong was the siren call of her Renaissance World Tour that experts pinned a rise in the Nordic country's inflation on the rush of fans (a reported 80,000) who flooded Stockholm.

“It’s quite astonishing for a single event. We haven’t seen this before," Michael Grahn, chief economist for Sweden with Danske Bank, told the Financial Times. The Beyhive boosted the hospitality sector as hotels, bars and restaurants got an influx of patrons.

Honorable mention: Scene-stealing Blue Ivy, who stole the show as a surprise backup dancer at several stops of her mom's tour.

Barbie (and her makers)

Margot Robbie, Alexandra Shipp, Michael Cera, director Greta Gerwig, America Ferrera, and Ariana Greenblatt on the set of 'Barbie.' Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

A superhero, an archaeologist with a whip and movies crusader Tom Cruise couldn't quite do what Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and their bedazzled crew were able to achieve with Barbie.

While its box office merits are record-making — it had the highest opening for a film directed by a woman — Barbie also drove commerce thanks to its pop culture zeitgeist fizz, which propelled more than 100 companies to jump on the pink bandwagon with branded merchandise.

"The Barbie-mania that's out there right now is such a huge cultural phenomenon," Addie Rintel, vice president of women’s merchandising and design at Pacsun, a Gen Z clothing retailer that partnered with Mattel, told The Messenger. “Everyone is seeing it everywhere."

Taylor Swift and her many Eras

Taylor Swift fans are traveling across the globe to catch her Eras Tour. Tom Cooper/TAS23/Getty Images

When you have heads to state bummed that you didn't take your show to their road, you know you're a pretty big deal. Taylor Swift's summer has been nothing short of staggering between her Eras Tour and her latest Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

The numbers speak for themselves:

The Women’s World Cup

Striker Sarina Bolden scored the Philippines' first World Cup goal in its 1-0 win against New Zealand Tuesday. Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

While its opening was clouded with tragedy, the Women's World Cup has been filled with moments joyous and historic.

From host country New Zealand's first win to the U.S. Women’s National Team's strong victory to the Philippines team's rousing upset, the tournament which concludes on August 20 — is already one for the books.