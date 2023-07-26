Who Runs the World? How Women Saved Summer 2023

It’s been quite the summer. Skyrocketing temperatures, natural disasters, strikes and a litany of other headline-grabbing events ranging from the existential (AI) to the tragic (the Titanic tourist sub) have gripped the collective consciousness in anxiety, anger or apathy.
Thankfully, there have been some bright spots breaking through the muggy haze of these scorching months. While there are exceptions — like Lionel Messi’s winner at his opener in Miami or Elton John’s farewell concert — many of this summer’s shining bursts (including, in some cases, nice boosts to the economy) were driven by these women:
Fran Drescher takes her shot
- FIFA Bans ‘One Love’ Rainbow Armband at 2023 Women’s World Cup, Pushes 8 Alternatives
- In the 2023 World Cup, Elite Goalkeeping Does Not Necessarily Mean Wins
- Will Megan Rapinoe Compete in 2023 Women’s World Cup? Soccer Superstar Announces Retirement
- The USWNT Begins Its World Cup Run on Friday: Here’s What to Watch For
- DC Might Allow Bars to Stay Open All Night to Watch the Women’s World Cup
To quote Fran Drescher herself: "I'm not 'The Nanny.' I'm an activist on behalf of labor."
Though most productions have shut down due to the ongoing writers and actors strikes, it's hard not to fantasize about this plot one day hitting a screen near you: An actress, who became famous playing a salt-of-the-earth character that advocated for protesters, leads a historic strike decades later.
Her impassioned speech shortly after SAG-AFTRA decided to join the WGA on the picket lines galvanized the effort as she called out studios and streamers — and the multi-million bonuses for their execs. "Shame on them," Drescher said. "They stand on the wrong side of history at this very moment."
While only time will tell what resolution is found, Drescher truly is no longer just 'The Nanny.'
Beyoncé's Renaissance
The Beyhive is only as strong as its Queen B and Beyoncé kicked off the summer in sensational style in Sweden. So strong was the siren call of her Renaissance World Tour that experts pinned a rise in the Nordic country's inflation on the rush of fans (a reported 80,000) who flooded Stockholm.
“It’s quite astonishing for a single event. We haven’t seen this before," Michael Grahn, chief economist for Sweden with Danske Bank, told the Financial Times. The Beyhive boosted the hospitality sector as hotels, bars and restaurants got an influx of patrons.
Honorable mention: Scene-stealing Blue Ivy, who stole the show as a surprise backup dancer at several stops of her mom's tour.
Barbie (and her makers)
A superhero, an archaeologist with a whip and movies crusader Tom Cruise couldn't quite do what Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and their bedazzled crew were able to achieve with Barbie.
While its box office merits are record-making — it had the highest opening for a film directed by a woman — Barbie also drove commerce thanks to its pop culture zeitgeist fizz, which propelled more than 100 companies to jump on the pink bandwagon with branded merchandise.
"The Barbie-mania that's out there right now is such a huge cultural phenomenon," Addie Rintel, vice president of women’s merchandising and design at Pacsun, a Gen Z clothing retailer that partnered with Mattel, told The Messenger. “Everyone is seeing it everywhere."
Taylor Swift and her many Eras
When you have heads to state bummed that you didn't take your show to their road, you know you're a pretty big deal. Taylor Swift's summer has been nothing short of staggering between her Eras Tour and her latest Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).
The numbers speak for themselves:
- Her tour is expected to help generate nearly $5 billion in domestic consumer spending by its last US stop in August
- She has the most number one albums of any female artist
- Her tour has spawned side industries (including one for tour confetti) and continues to sell out overseas
- Fans are traveling over 9,000 miles to see her
The Women’s World Cup
While its opening was clouded with tragedy, the Women's World Cup has been filled with moments joyous and historic.
From host country New Zealand's first win to the U.S. Women’s National Team's strong victory to the Philippines team's rousing upset, the tournament which concludes on August 20 — is already one for the books.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment
- ALS Association Issues Statement Following Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner Bryan RandallEntertainment
- Claire Danes Reveals Why She Turned Down Playing Rose in ‘Titanic’Entertainment