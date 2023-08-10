The Women Of Wrestling are preparing their highly anticipated return to the squared circle.

The all-female wrestling company comes back for Season 2 on Sept. 16, featuring the return of WOW World Champion The Beast, who suffered a broken leg in October.

In addition, Women of Wrestling Season 2 will feature the debut of six new superheroes:

Punk rocker Rebel Haze

Cheerleader Patty Pep

Hip-hop dancer Lil J Boogie

East Hampton Dog Show champion Goldie Collins

Feline lover Katarina Jinx

The high-flying Mighty Mights

The Beast will be joined by returning favorites like Penelope Pink, The Tonga Twins, Reina Del Rey and Wrecking Ball, Team Spirit Ariel Sky and Coach Campanelli, Adriana Gambino, Santana Garrett, Kandi Krush, Tiki Chamorro, Tormenta and Princess Aussie.

"Being a part of this empowering group of women has been one of the biggest privileges of my career," WOW co-owner Jeanie Buss said in a statement. "I'm so thrilled that the WOW fans continue to tune in every week to watch our WOW Superheroes in action and can't wait for the show to reach an even bigger fanbase with the new dramatic twists and turns and elite athleticism we have set for Season 2."

Women Of Wrestling Season 2 will be available across the U.S. on Pluto TV's Fight Channel and VICE TV when it returns Sept. 16.