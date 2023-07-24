Woman Who Threw Her Size 36G Bra at Drake Comes Forward After Singer Asks to Find Her - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Woman Who Threw Her Size 36G Bra at Drake Comes Forward After Singer Asks to Find Her

Drake previously said he was 'deeply disappointed' that no fans had thrown bras on stage during a recent concert in Montreal

Published |Updated
Charmaine Patterson
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Drake's search for a flirty fan has come to an end.

Veronica Correia said she is the woman who tossed her size 36G bra on stage while the "Hotline Bling" rapper was performing at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Friday.

Correia shared a TikTok video Sunday from what appeared to be a bathroom stall and confessed, "It's me, I threw it."

"And he picked that sh-- up and said, '36G find this girl immediately,'" she added of Drake before she swooned over the Grammy winner.

Read More

In a separate clip, she showed the moment she removed the undergarment while Drake was performing his 2016 hit "One Dance." She tossed it on stage, and Drake did indeed bend down to pick it up.

He then danced with the black bra before looking at its size.

While many artists are getting more dangerous items thrown at them on stage, Drake appeared to appreciate this fan's gesture. "36G?" he said with awe into the microphone.

Drake performs at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Drake performs at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.Prince Williams/Wireimage

Correia said she shared video from the moment so there would be no mistake it was her who threw the bra.

"ITS MEEEEE!!!! A lot of girls posting its them but this is not to get confused its me 😌," she captioned the clip.

The moment came just after Drake said he was "deeply disappointed" that no bras were thrown at him on stage during his show in Montreal, Canada, earlier this month.

Between songs, Drake — who is on his It's All a Blur Tour — addressed the Bell Centre crowd. "I would just like to say before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don't have no bras, and I'm deeply disappointed," said Drake, before quickly warning the fans, "But don't start throwing shoes and phones and sh--."

On the opening night of his tour in Chicago, Drake was hit in the arm by a phone a fan threw on stage.

In a following show, he set a new stage rule: "If you're gonna throw sh-- up here, just make it bras only please."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.