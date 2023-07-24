Woman Who Threw Her Size 36G Bra at Drake Comes Forward After Singer Asks to Find Her
Drake previously said he was 'deeply disappointed' that no fans had thrown bras on stage during a recent concert in Montreal
Drake's search for a flirty fan has come to an end.
Veronica Correia said she is the woman who tossed her size 36G bra on stage while the "Hotline Bling" rapper was performing at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Friday.
Correia shared a TikTok video Sunday from what appeared to be a bathroom stall and confessed, "It's me, I threw it."
"And he picked that sh-- up and said, '36G find this girl immediately,'" she added of Drake before she swooned over the Grammy winner.
- ‘Playboy’ Makes Offer to Woman Who Threw 36G Bra at Drake
- Woman Who Threw Bra Onstage at Drake Concert Wants to Be a ‘Catalyst of Motherhood, Body Positivity’ (Exclusive)
- Drake Stunned After Fan Throws 36L Bra Onstage: ‘How Many Letters Did It Go Up To?’
- Drake Calls Out Fan for Throwing Purse on Stage: ‘This Is a Terrible Idea’
- Drake ‘Deeply Disappointed’ Bras Weren’t Thrown At Him on Stage
In a separate clip, she showed the moment she removed the undergarment while Drake was performing his 2016 hit "One Dance." She tossed it on stage, and Drake did indeed bend down to pick it up.
He then danced with the black bra before looking at its size.
While many artists are getting more dangerous items thrown at them on stage, Drake appeared to appreciate this fan's gesture. "36G?" he said with awe into the microphone.
Correia said she shared video from the moment so there would be no mistake it was her who threw the bra.
"ITS MEEEEE!!!! A lot of girls posting its them but this is not to get confused its me 😌," she captioned the clip.
The moment came just after Drake said he was "deeply disappointed" that no bras were thrown at him on stage during his show in Montreal, Canada, earlier this month.
Between songs, Drake — who is on his It's All a Blur Tour — addressed the Bell Centre crowd. "I would just like to say before I go onto this next song, this is the first stage where I don't have no bras, and I'm deeply disappointed," said Drake, before quickly warning the fans, "But don't start throwing shoes and phones and sh--."
On the opening night of his tour in Chicago, Drake was hit in the arm by a phone a fan threw on stage.
In a following show, he set a new stage rule: "If you're gonna throw sh-- up here, just make it bras only please."
