Saved From The Titanic was the first screen representation of the sunken Titanic tragedy that killed 1,500 people. The ten minute silent film premiered only 31 days after it actually happened.

It was also written and starred in by an actual survivor. Dorothy Gibson, 22 years old at the time, had already starred in several films before she boarded the Titanic — like The Easter Bonnet and The Revenge of the Silk Masks. In fact, she was one of the highest paid actresses of her time.

Gibson had been a performer on Broadway, and became famous as a model for illustrators; she would have been recognizable in America for her numerous print ads. She became a lead actress when she was hired by the Éclair Film Company.

Surviving the Titanic sinking

While on vacation with her mother in Europe, she received word of several new film opportunities she would need to return to the States for. She bought tickets for the Titanic to return to New York, and boarded along with her mother on April 10, 1912 — two days before the tragedy would transpire.

Two weeks after the incident, she would tell the New York Dramatic Mirror that she heard a "sickening crunch," as the ship hit an iceberg, after she'd been up late playing bridge with other passengers. Gibson and her mother were herded onto lifeboats (the very first set to deploy, according to The History Press) and they watched the ship sink into the ocean, at one point hearing the screams of terror from those trapped inside. She told Moving Picture World, "I will never forget the terrible cry that rang out from people who were thrown into the sea and others who were afraid for their loved ones."

A proposition to turn the experience into a film

When she returned to New York, Gibson was approached about making a film adaptation of tragedy with director Étienne Arnaud. Gibson wrote the film, and played a fictionalized version of herself in it. For authenticity, she wore the same clothes she wore the night the Titanic sank. IMDb lists the plot as "The story of the Titanic disaster based on the account of a survivor."

Saved From The Titanic turned out to be Gibson's last film, though it was very successful at the time and received excellent reviews. The film is now considered by multiple sources to be a "lost film," as all copies are thought to have been destroyed in a fire at the Éclair Film Factory, which distributed the film.

Moving Picture World wrote in 1912, "Miss Gibson had hardly recovered from her terrible strain in the wreck, when she was called upon to take part in this new piece, which she constructed as well. It was a nerve-racking task, but like actresses before the footlights, this beautiful young cinematic star valiantly conquered her own feelings and went through the work."

Some sources report that Gibson suffered a mental break after completing it.