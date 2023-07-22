Woman Saves World’s Oldest Record Store from Closing

While the world continues its digital revolution, there are some holdouts for things that used to matter. One of them is a woman who helped save the world's oldest record store from closing.

Over a decade ago, Ashli Todd went from a part-time employee to an unlikely savior when she took over for her father Nick, who was running Spillers Records in Cardiff, Wales.

While other stores claim to be the oldest on record, Spillers can prove it has been selling vinyl continuously since it opened in 1894. It fell on hard times as the industry for physical music changed and rent for the store increased. Her dad planned to retire and sell the store.

"It went from 'it’s going to shut' to 'I've got a business plan, and I'm going to give it a go,'" she told Billboard. "When I reflect on it, it seems absolutely bonkers."

After she took over, there were some signs to be optimistic about, like Jack White starting the vinyl imprint Third Man Records.

A customer shops for vinyl records during World Record Store Day at Dussmann on April 18, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. Adam Berry/Getty Images

Todd moved the store's location to bypass the skyrocketing rent of the previous one, which had quadrupled in price. After surviving the pandemic, she is managing issues related to Brexit, which complicates delivery times and other logistics.

Looking ahead, she's hopeful about the future, in large part to the customers, who are fans of artists (like Taylor Swift and Harry Styles) who embrace vinyl.

"I'm absolutely blown away by the age range — and seeing more women as well," Todd told the magazine, adding that seeing young artists embrace the format is "one of my favorite things."

Todd added on "Behind the Counter": "People don't forget where they discover music. It's traditional and an old-fashioned way, but it's one that still has a big place in a lot of people's hearts."