Wolfgang Van Halen Reveals Choice of Wedding Song, Says It Was One of Late Dad Eddie’s Favorites
The musician says the song is off of 'one of my favorite albums of all time, and it was one of my dad’s favorite albums of all time'
Wolfgang Van Halen and his fiancée, Andraia Allsop, have revealed the song they'll be playing for their upcoming wedding, and it's one that has a special memory built in of Van Halen's late father, rock legend Eddie, who died in 2020.
During a recent appearance on Today, the couple said they'll be dancing to Peter Gabriel's 1986 classic, "In Your Eyes."
“Peter Gabriel is one of our favorite artists,” Van Halen told Consequence after his appearance on the show, adding that he has a particular love for the album that spawned the hit — which his dad loved, as well.
"So is one of my favorite albums of all time, and it was one of my dad’s favorite albums of all time. So, I’ve just had a connection with Peter Gabriel and his music forever."
He added that since Allsop is a fan, too, "we couldn’t think of a better song.”
Van Halen released his latest album with band Mammoth WVH on Aug. 4, titled Mammoth II, and is prepping for a headlining tour starting in November.
- Wolfgang Van Halen on Eddie Tribute-Show Rumors: ‘Van Halen Doesn’t Exist Anymore as Far as I’m Concerned’ (Exclusive)
- Sammy Hagar Explains Why ‘There’s Not Going to Be a Van Halen Reunion’
- Wolfgang Van Halen on His New Solo Album and How His Dad’s Band Taught Him What Not to Do (Exclusive)
- Valerie Bertinelli Says ‘Nope’ to Marriage After Eddie Van Halen and Tom Vitale Romances
- Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea Weighs in on Band’s Best Albums, Says Adele Told Him Her Favorite
- Pink Shares Video of Cloud Heart Forming in Sky When She Dedicated Song to Late Father
- TV Premiere Dates Schedule: Every New and Returning Show in Fall 2023Entertainment
- Jessie James Decker Reveals Pregnancy Was ‘Unplanned’ After Eric Refused VasectomyEntertainment
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Face Criticism After Attending Service With Prince AndrewEntertainment
- Elton John ‘In Good Health’ After Hospitalization Following Fall at French VillaEntertainment
- Diddy Donates $2 Million to Black-Owned Initiatives and SchoolsEntertainment
- Neil deGrasse Tyson Blasts Government on UFOs RumorsEntertainment
- Revisiting Agatha Christie’s Disappearance — What We Still Don’t Know About When She Went MissingEntertainment
- Paralympian Tatyana McFadden to Race 2023 NYC Marathon in Hopes of Qualifying for 2024 Paralympics (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Irina Shayk and Ex Bradley Cooper Have Steamy Vacation Photo ShootEntertainment
- ‘Hannah Montana’ Star Mitchel Musso Arrested for Petty Theft, Public IntoxicationEntertainment
- Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat, Whose Giveaway Created NYC Riot, Gets AwardEntertainment
- Miley Cyrus and Adele Reveal Mutual Admiration SocietyEntertainment