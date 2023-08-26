Wolfgang Van Halen and his fiancée, Andraia Allsop, have revealed the song they'll be playing for their upcoming wedding, and it's one that has a special memory built in of Van Halen's late father, rock legend Eddie, who died in 2020.

During a recent appearance on Today, the couple said they'll be dancing to Peter Gabriel's 1986 classic, "In Your Eyes."

“Peter Gabriel is one of our favorite artists,” Van Halen told Consequence after his appearance on the show, adding that he has a particular love for the album that spawned the hit — which his dad loved, as well.

Wolfgang Van Halen and Eddie Van Halen Scott Legato/Getty Images; Michele Eve Sandberg/Corbis via Getty Images

"So is one of my favorite albums of all time, and it was one of my dad’s favorite albums of all time. So, I’ve just had a connection with Peter Gabriel and his music forever."

He added that since Allsop is a fan, too, "we couldn’t think of a better song.”

Van Halen released his latest album with band Mammoth WVH on Aug. 4, titled Mammoth II, and is prepping for a headlining tour starting in November.