Wolfgang Van Halen on His New Solo Album and How His Dad’s Band Taught Him What Not to Do (Exclusive)

"I have to do extra work just to be treated like everybody else," says Wolfgang Van Halen. "You'd think that having my name would be good or open doors, but if anything, it's the opposite. I think it's because most people in my position don't actually have much to offer and they're exploiting what came before them. But I really want to do my own thing, and it just happens to be within the same business that my father was very famous for."

The son of guitar superhero Eddie Van Halen and actor Valerie Bertinelli, from the moment he was born, Wolfgang was well-known to Van Halen fans: the 1991 instrumental "316" honored his birth date, and his father titled a line of guitars the Wolfgang Series. He started appearing onstage with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band named after his dad (and his uncle Alex, the drummer) at age 13, and took over the bass spot on tours from 2007 to 2015, playing on the group's final studio album, 2012's A Different Kind of Truth.

But Wolfgang, now 32, began a new chapter in his career soon after Eddie's death in 2020. The following year, he released an album under the name Mammoth WVH (after a moniker that Van Halen went by before adopting their now-famous name), on which he wrote all the music, sang all the parts and played all the instruments. It hit No. 1 on multiple Billboard charts, spun off two No. 1 singles on rock radio, and was nominated for a Grammy. On August 4, the Mammoth WVH project returns with Mammoth II, an album that's both harder and more tuneful than its predecessor. Meanwhile, the band's recent and upcoming gigs include dates opening for Metallica, Pantera and the Def Leppard/Motley Crue double bill, as well as a full U.S. headlining tour planned for the fall

Wolfgang spoke to The Messenger about how he approached his second solo effort, how Van Halen served as a cautionary tale when it came to launching his own project and more.

Did you go into this album with a target or a particular goal?

I took three years to record the first album — not all at once, there was a lot of finding myself and figuring out what works and who I was. This one was recorded in two and a half months. Would I have liked a little more time? Sure. But we got it done, and the end result is something I'm very proud of.

So rather than panicking about what I have to offer, that's already been figured out. I think I'm more comfortable and confident, and that allowed me to evolve the sound and be more aggressive, more melodic, just more.

You quickly started opening for bands like Guns N' Roses and Metallica, and developed a friendship with Dave Grohl. What do you learn from being in the orbit of those guys?

That it's important to love what you do. Especially hanging with Grohl, he just loves music, he has such a respect towards music in general and to everybody who partakes in it. It's just fun to see that untainted love, where other bullshit doesn't get in the way. The stuff I did learn from being in Van Halen was the stuff that I didn't want to carry over into Mammoth — why can't we just play music and have fun doing it and that's it? Why do we need to be walking on eggshells around certain people in order to get anything done? Shouldn't this just be easy and fun? Because music is so great. And I think that's what I've done with Mammoth, this wonderful core of people that can weather the storm together and make music and support each other and have a great time doing it.

Of his solo project, Wolfgang Van Halen says that "if I'm the whole band, the only person I could argue with was myself." Travis Shinn Photography

Was it tough to shed the idea that being in a band meant that there was all this other attendant nonsense attached?

Yeah, maybe that was part of a desire for me to just play everything. I think on top of wanting to prove to the world that I could play — from being told since I was 15 that I wasn't good enough or was faking it or whatever — there was another, very equal desire to not have the bullshit, because if I'm the whole band, the only person I could argue with was myself. And I certainly do that, but it's better than it being the other way.

What do you see as the opportunity, and the limitations, for young rock bands today?

It's very hard to break a rock band in 2023. It's not like the '80s where there were so many different rock bands. It's very much a different musical climate — the thing is pop and rap, and that's just what happens. But you do notice that when you form somewhat of an audience, there's a dedicated group of people who hate what's popular and love rock, so they love it even harder. And maybe it's starting to change — Lorde's last album was guitar-based, Miley's doing rock stuff, Olivia Rodrigo has a band that plays with her, and Demi Lovato is going metal, So if anything, it's slowly starting to come back because it's being made cool by all the pop stars.

After spending time on the album, are you happy to be focusing on live shows again?

I'm ready to spend 18 months dedicated to this album. I'm very excited about it. Ever since dad passed, I've been going nonstop, and I think that's helped me a lot because the more I sit alone and think about it, the more I'll go nuts. So being busy is a good problem to have.