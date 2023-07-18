Wiz Khalifa Throws Out First Pitch at Pirates Game While ‘Shroomed Out’ - The Messenger
Entertainment.
Wiz Khalifa Throws Out First Pitch at Pirates Game While ‘Shroomed Out’

'Finna get stoned af and throw this first pitch at the pirates game,' the rapper tweeted before the pitch

Charmaine Patterson
Wiz Khalifa waves to the crowd before the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 17, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Wiz Khalifa had the honor of throwing out the first pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates' season opener against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday, and he took the moment to channel his inner Dock Ellis.

Before taking the mound, Khalifa tweeted, "Finna get stoned af and throw this first pitch at the pirates game."

He later added, "Shroomed out throwin a baseball is crazy."

As seen in a video shared by the MLB's official Twitter page, the Pittsburgh native, who is in his hometown for his High School reunion tour, first waved to the roaring crowd at PNC Park.

He then delivered the pitch before walking off the field as the announcer tells him, "Thank you, Wiz!"

The "Black and Yellow" rapper also shared a photo of his view of the field from a private suite before he indulged in some Cracker Jack and a beverage.

Khalifa's move comes over 50 years after legendary Pirates pitcher Dock Ellis threw a no-hitter while high on acid. The impressive play took place on June 12, 1970, as the Pirates took on the San Diego Padres. It also marked the only no-hitter in Ellis' decade-long career.

And on May 17, 1998, David Wells infamously pitched a perfect game while hungover the morning after attending a Saturday Night Live taping.

