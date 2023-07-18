Wiz Khalifa had the honor of throwing out the first pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates' season opener against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday, and he took the moment to channel his inner Dock Ellis.
Before taking the mound, Khalifa tweeted, "Finna get stoned af and throw this first pitch at the pirates game."
He later added, "Shroomed out throwin a baseball is crazy."
As seen in a video shared by the MLB's official Twitter page, the Pittsburgh native, who is in his hometown for his High School reunion tour, first waved to the roaring crowd at PNC Park.
- Domingo Germán Pitches Fourth Perfect Game in Yankees History and MLB First in 11 Years
- Judge, Kershaw and Trout Are All Set to Miss MLB All-Star Game
- MLB Pitcher Strikes, Kills Bird In Warmup Throw
- The ‘dangerous game’: How Iran’s protests are spilling out onto the pitch at the World Cup in Qatar
- Jacksonville Jaguars Strength Coach Comes Out as Gay — a First for Men in US Pro Sports
He then delivered the pitch before walking off the field as the announcer tells him, "Thank you, Wiz!"
The "Black and Yellow" rapper also shared a photo of his view of the field from a private suite before he indulged in some Cracker Jack and a beverage.
Khalifa's move comes over 50 years after legendary Pirates pitcher Dock Ellis threw a no-hitter while high on acid. The impressive play took place on June 12, 1970, as the Pirates took on the San Diego Padres. It also marked the only no-hitter in Ellis' decade-long career.
And on May 17, 1998, David Wells infamously pitched a perfect game while hungover the morning after attending a Saturday Night Live taping.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Carly Rae Jepsen Cancels NYC Show Due to Weather: ‘No One Is Getting Electrocuted Tonight’Entertainment
- Beloved Knitter Undergoes Dramatic Heel Turn on ‘The Bachelorette’: RecapEntertainment
- What Was in Megan Thee Stallion’s Victim Statement Read at Tory Lanez SentencingEntertainment
- Travis Scott Tops Billboard 200 for 3rd Time with ‘Utopia’Entertainment
- Chris Noth Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegations: ‘I Strayed on My Wife’Entertainment
- Josh Duggar’s Child Pornography Conviction Upheld By Appeals CourtEntertainment
- Chad Michael Murray Reveals Jamie Lee Curtis Kissed Him Behind-the-Scenes of ‘Freaky Friday’Entertainment
- Who Is Bryan Randall? 5 Things to Know About Sandra Bullock’s Late PartnerEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Writes Letter of Support for Tory Lanez Before SentencingEntertainment
- Where to Watch William Friedkin’s MoviesEntertainment
- Wayne Brady Comes Out as PansexualEntertainment
- Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ Drops From No. 1 to No. 21 on the Hot 100Entertainment