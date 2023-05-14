Witney Carson Gives Birth to Son No. 2 with Husband Carson McAllister

Witney Carson will always remembers this Mother's Day.

That's because the Dancing with the Stars pro just announced that she gave birth to her second child, another baby boy, early Sunday morning.

Carson shared a photo to her Instagram Story of her holding her newborn while lying in a hospital bed. "He's here," she wrote over the image.

The dancer also shares 2-year-old son Kevin Leo with husband Carson McAllister.

Witney Carson announces birth of baby boy

Hours prior to his arrival, Carson posted a video holding her baby bump and joked, "Alright baby boy I think you've grown enough now," later adding that she had experienced "so many contractions in the last hour."

A follow-up video showed her riding in the car on the way to the hospital. Carson revealed at the time that her "contractions are about 5 mins apart!"

After he arrived, the new mom of two shared that although he was getting enough oxygen, he was "breathing a little fast. They are trying to get it to slow down a little in NICU. Send prayers!"

Witney Carson shares update on newborn baby

At nearly 2 a.m. local time, she shared her distress and wrote over a photo of herself covering her eye, "It's actually killing me not being able to hold him right now."

Fortunately, he recovered and Carson was able to reunite with her newborn.

"Thank heavens he's back in my arms. He has to be closely monitored but I'm so happy I'm holding him now," she wrote on top of a photo of her baby boy resting on her as she held his head.

Later on Sunday, she reassured fans with another positive update, writing, "We are all good over here! Baby is doing great. Thank you for checking in on us. More updates soon."

The So You Think You Can Dance alum first revealed her second pregnancy in November 2022. She shared an Instagram video holding up a positive pregnancy test as she and McAllister told their toddler, "You're gonna have a baby brother."

She later opened up about her decision to continue competing on the celebrity dance competition while pregnant.

In the candid video shared via Instagram, Carson got an ultrasound with the words, "They said I coudn't do it… So I went and did it…" written over the clip.