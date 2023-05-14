The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Witney Carson Gives Birth to Son No. 2 with Husband Carson McAllister

    The 'Dancing with the Stars' professional also shares 2-year-old son Kevin Leo with her husband, whom she married in 2016

    Published |Updated
    Charmaine Patterson
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

    Witney Carson will always remembers this Mother's Day.

    That's because the Dancing with the Stars pro just announced that she gave birth to her second child, another baby boy, early Sunday morning.

    Carson shared a photo to her Instagram Story of her holding her newborn while lying in a hospital bed. "He's here," she wrote over the image.

    The dancer also shares 2-year-old son Kevin Leo with husband Carson McAllister.

    Read More
    Witney Carson
    Witney Carson announces birth of baby boy

    Hours prior to his arrival, Carson posted a video holding her baby bump and joked, "Alright baby boy I think you've grown enough now," later adding that she had experienced "so many contractions in the last hour."

    A follow-up video showed her riding in the car on the way to the hospital. Carson revealed at the time that her "contractions are about 5 mins apart!"

    After he arrived, the new mom of two shared that although he was getting enough oxygen, he was "breathing a little fast. They are trying to get it to slow down a little in NICU. Send prayers!"

    Witney Carson
    Witney Carson shares update on newborn baby

    At nearly 2 a.m. local time, she shared her distress and wrote over a photo of herself covering her eye, "It's actually killing me not being able to hold him right now."

    Fortunately, he recovered and Carson was able to reunite with her newborn.

    "Thank heavens he's back in my arms. He has to be closely monitored but I'm so happy I'm holding him now," she wrote on top of a photo of her baby boy resting on her as she held his head.

    Later on Sunday, she reassured fans with another positive update, writing, "We are all good over here! Baby is doing great. Thank you for checking in on us. More updates soon."

    The So You Think You Can Dance alum first revealed her second pregnancy in November 2022. She shared an Instagram video holding up a positive pregnancy test as she and McAllister told their toddler, "You're gonna have a baby brother."

    She later opened up about her decision to continue competing on the celebrity dance competition while pregnant.

    In the candid video shared via Instagram, Carson got an ultrasound with the words, "They said I coudn't do it… So I went and did it…" written over the clip.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.