Wilson Cruz is in it for the long haul with the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The Noah's Arc alum told The Messenger he was striking with fellow actors in New York City last month when "we had to cancel the pickets" due to an excessive heat warning.

"And I can report that it was very, very hot ... we had to stop by noon, and it was sweltering," he said while discussing his new role as Chair of GLSEN's board. "But [with] the passion that people have, it's so fascinating to me that the studios think that they can hold off until we get hungry.

"Guess what, we're actors. We know how to be hungry, we know how to be out of work. We know how to make this work. We believe so strongly in what we are asking for, and we know that this is an existential moment. We will win this fight. No one is stronger than an actor when it comes to being able to survive on very little," added Cruz.

Cruz, whose breakout role came in ABC's 1994 teen series My So-Called Life, said being on the picket lines has "been really comforting and exciting to see people use their voice and speak to their experience, which is difficult."

"A lot of people think every actor on TV is a millionaire. I promise you that is not the case, unless you're one of the top 50 people," he explained. "That is not our experience, that's definitely not mine. And I know that is true of a lot of [actors] who most people would recognize. Most of us are just trying to keep our health insurance half the time. So, we're gonna win this."

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) entered the fourth week of its strike on Friday, after failed negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the trade association representing major streamers and studios.

The Directors Guild of America (DGA) reached a deal with the AMPTP in early June, which has since been ratified. Meanwhile, the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has continued its strike after its latest meeting with the AMPTP proved unsuccessful.

Cruz's downtime from his storied onscreen career comes as he steps into his new role with GLSEN, which provides programs and resources to transform K-12 educational systems on local and national levels in the United States, improving conditions for LGBTQ+ students.

"I want to make sure that the school environment and school climate that I leave behind is better than the one that I experienced," said Cruz. "I'll be 50 this year. I don't have any kids of my own, and this is my way to serve them."