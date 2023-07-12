Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Neil Young to Headline Farm Aid - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Neil Young to Headline Farm Aid

Other acts on the bill include Dave Matthews, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, and Lukas Nelson

Published |Updated
Charlotte Phillipp
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
John Mellencamp performs at Whitney Hall on April 17, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky.Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Neil Young are teaming up to raise funds for farmers at Farm Aid 2023, which returns to Indiana for the first time in more than two decades.

The headliners will be joined by a slew of others, including Dave Matthews, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring the Wolfpack, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson, and Allison Russell.

Farm Aid 2023 is set for Sept. 23 in Noblesville, Ind. The festival will be held at the Ruoff Music Center, marking the third time it has been in Indiana.

"We are honored and excited to bring the Farm Aid experience back to Indiana," Mellencamp said in a statement. "My home state holds deep meaning for me and for the generations of family farmers who have dedicated their lives to caring for the Earth and bringing us good food."

Read More

The festivities will include "music, family farmers, homegrown food and agrarian experience," according to organizers. The food concessions will offer items using ingredients produced by farmers who have used "ecological practices with a fair price paid to the farmers."

"Family farmers have the solutions to some of our toughest challenges," Nelson said. "As we face a changing climate, farmers in Indiana, across the Midwest and all over the country are farming in ways that create more resilient farms to build healthy soils and protect our water."

Farm Aid was founded by Young, Mellencamp and Nelson back in 1985, with the intent to "raise awareness about the loss of family farms and to raise funds to keep farm families on the land."

Tickets will go on sale on July 15 at 10 a.m. ET through LiveNation, and the presale will begin at 10 a.m. ET on July 12 on Farm Aid's website.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.