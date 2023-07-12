Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Neil Young to Headline Farm Aid

Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Neil Young are teaming up to raise funds for farmers at Farm Aid 2023, which returns to Indiana for the first time in more than two decades.
The headliners will be joined by a slew of others, including Dave Matthews, Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros featuring the Wolfpack, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson, and Allison Russell.
Farm Aid 2023 is set for Sept. 23 in Noblesville, Ind. The festival will be held at the Ruoff Music Center, marking the third time it has been in Indiana.
"We are honored and excited to bring the Farm Aid experience back to Indiana," Mellencamp said in a statement. "My home state holds deep meaning for me and for the generations of family farmers who have dedicated their lives to caring for the Earth and bringing us good food."
The festivities will include "music, family farmers, homegrown food and agrarian experience," according to organizers. The food concessions will offer items using ingredients produced by farmers who have used "ecological practices with a fair price paid to the farmers."
"Family farmers have the solutions to some of our toughest challenges," Nelson said. "As we face a changing climate, farmers in Indiana, across the Midwest and all over the country are farming in ways that create more resilient farms to build healthy soils and protect our water."
Farm Aid was founded by Young, Mellencamp and Nelson back in 1985, with the intent to "raise awareness about the loss of family farms and to raise funds to keep farm families on the land."
Tickets will go on sale on July 15 at 10 a.m. ET through LiveNation, and the presale will begin at 10 a.m. ET on July 12 on Farm Aid's website.
