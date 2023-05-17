Willie Garson’s Son Nathen Gets ‘First Tattoo’ – a Tribute to Late Dad

Nathen Garson is paying tribute to his late father, actor Willie Garson.

The son of the former Sex and the City star revealed Tuesday on Instagram that he got his "first tattoo," a tribute to Willie.

"Couldn't be happier!" Nathen captioned the photo, a close-up shot of his new ink — a pair of glasses, in Willie's signature style, with his father's initials and birthday underneath.

"Could not love this more," actress Tiffani Thiessen commented on the post with actor Matt Bomer simply writing, "Beautiful.”

The tattoo comes almost two years after Willie’s death in September 2021 from pancreatic cancer at age 57.

The father-son duo were known for being very close after Willie officially adopted Nathen in January 2010.

One year after Willie’s death, Nathen opened up about what he learned from his late father.

"He wasn't just my father, he was my best friend and a mentor before I even knew what that was," Nathen wrote on Instagram. "He inspired me when I was younger to be better than I ever thought I could and because of that I try to always do better."

He added: "He taught me to care about others and showed me how to love when all I had ever know was to fight for myself and care only about myself. He was always making people smile and laugh even when he was upset or furious and watching him do that as I grew up made me want to do that."