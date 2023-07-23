‘Abbott Elementary’ Star William Stanford Davis Shares 3-Cent Residual Check to Show Solidarity With Strikers

An Abbott Elementary star is the latest actor to mock the residual earning system by sharing a story of his own meager check. William Stanford Davis, who portrays the beloved school custodian Mr. Johnson on the hit ABC series, took to social media over the weekend to show off a three-cent check he received from an unspecified series.

In the video, initially reported on by Deadline, Davis said, "I've been a member of the Screen Actors Guild for 32 years, and for those 32 years, my wages haven't increased at all. I want to give you an example of what a residual check looks like. I showed this to my brother, and he fell over laughing … it ain't f–-ing funny."

He then displayed a three-cent check, along with a five-cent check and added, "The postage, the paper, everything costs more than that. That's what they think of us as actors. This is why we're on strike for better wages, for better residuals."

William Stanford Davis is one of several actors who've shown fans the money to support the ongoing strikes by both the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, the actors' union.

Previously, other actors from shows like Netflix's Orange Is the New Black and Hulu's Dollface spoke out with information about their salaries to prove that being on screen in a hit series does not necessarily mean an actor has reaped the financial rewards. And This Is Us star Mandy Moore also revealed she'd received a residual check for as little as one single cent.

The writers' strike officially began on May 2, and the actors' strike followed on July 13. Both unions are demanding improvements to the streaming residual model as well as protections from the encroachment of artificial intelligence into their crafts by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).