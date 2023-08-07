William Friedkin, Director of ‘The Exorcist’ and ‘The French Connection,’ Dead at 87

William Friedkin, the director of The French Connection and The Exorcist and one of the leading voices of “New Hollywood,” died Monday in Los Angeles, per Variety.

The Chicago-born son of Ukrainian-Jewish immigrants started his entertainment career in the mail room of WGN-TV. He soon found work directing live television shows, then documentaries and an episode of Alfred Hitchcock Presents. His first feature was a Sonny and Cher vehicle called Good Times and after that came an adaptation of Harold Pinter’s The Birthday Party starring Robert Shaw. In 1970, he released The Boys in the Band, a groundbreaking LGBTQ+ film.

William Friedkin attends the 'The Devil and Father Amorth' photocall during the 74th Venice Film Festival at Sala Casino on August 31, 2017, in Venice, Italy Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

His follow-up, The French Connection, did for cop movies what The Wild Bunch did for Westerns. The gritty, action-packed and morally gray movie won him the Academy Award for Best Director, while Gene Hackman won for Best Actor, Ernest Tidyman won for Best Adapted Screenplay, Gerald B. Greenberg won for Best Editing and the film itself won Best Picture. (Roy Scheider got the nomination for Best Supporting Actor, as did cinematographer Owen Roizman and the sound team.)

Over 50 years later, the chase scene with Hackman’s Popeye Doyle (what a name!) racing against the elevated subway still holds up as the gold standard.

Firmly placed among a cohort of "movie brats" that included Francis Ford Coppola, Brian De Palma, Peter Bogdanovich and others, Friedkin turned his documentary-style approach to the supernatural and made a picture that is regularly voted the scariest movie of all time: The Exorcist.

Deploying every trick imaginable — like a sub-zero temperature set, the sound of slaughtered animals on the soundtrack, subliminal frames of terrifying faces, Max Von Sydow in old age makeup, the music of Mike Oldfield and an innocent-looking girl growling obscenities — Friedkin and company freaked out audiences around the world, making over $400 million in the process.

With Hollywood execs scratching their heads, they gave Friedkin carte blanche to make a kinda-sorta remake of the Henri-Georges Clouzot film The Wages of Fear. The result, 1977’s Sorcerer, is read by many as the beginning of the end for the brash New Hollywood maverick directors. The film — while terrific — was a box office dud. Going up against Star Wars may have had something to do with that.

After regrouping with the heist comedy The Brink’s Job, Friedkin settled in for another highly controversial picture: Cruising, the Al Pacino-led cop movie set in New York City. Its portrayal of the gay community caused some protests at the time, though the film has been widely reassessed in recent years. In 1985, he released another cop movie, To Live and Die in L.A. Knowing he had to outdo himself from The French Connection, this time the chase scene hit the Freeway. Backwards.

Friedkin, commonly called Billy, was also very much a man-about-town, frequently appearing on talk shows and quick to speak his mind. In 1977 he married his first wife, French actress Jeanne Moreau, then in 1982 married British actress Lesley-Anne Down. His third wife was Los Angeles news anchor Kelly Lange, and in 1991 he settled down with Sherry Lansing, a studio executive who ran Paramount Pictures for most of the 1990s.

Later work included the basketball picture Blue Chips (1994), erotic drama Jade (1995) and the war picture Rules of Engagement (2000). In 1997 he updated 12 Angry Men for cable television with a stacked cast including Jack Lemmon, George C. Scott, James Gandolfini, Armin Mueller-Stahl, Tony Danza, Hume Cronyn, Ossie Davis, Courtney B. Vance, Edward James Olmos, Mykelti Williamson, William Peterson and Dorian Harewood. (I think that’s all 12.)

In 2011, Friedkin came off the bench to direct Killer Joe, a vile crime story from playwright Tracy Letts starring Matthew McConaughey, Juno Temple and some fried chicken. It was slapped with an NC-17 rating and bombed at the box office but did well at festivals and many critics admired its audacity.

Friedkin was to return to the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival later this month, with the debut of his latest (and now, it seems, last) movie The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial.

Based on Herman Wouk’s book and play (and previously made into a film by Edward Dmytryk starring Humphrey Bogart and José Ferrer in 1954), the new version Kiefer Sutherland, Jason Clarke and the late Lance Reddick.