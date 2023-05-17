‘Will Trent’ Season 2: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know

Crime drama Will Trent – based on Karin Slaughter’s Will Trent novel series – was ABC’s No. 1 new drama series of the season. The detective procedural follows the titular Trent, a Special Agent in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He uses his difficult upbringing and dyslexia to his advantage while solving cases.

The show wrapped up its first season in early May, but it’s not too early to look for clues about which cast members will be returning, where the story will pick up, and what dramatic detective work awaits in Will Trent Season 2.

'Will Trent' Season 2 release date

TLDR: A Season 2 premiere date has not been announced yet, but it will be here when it’s available.

THE DETAILS: ABC announced the Season 2 renewal three weeks before the Season 1 finale. ABC did not include any scripted series premiere dates when announcing its Fall 2023 lineup in May due to uncertainty resulting from the Writers Guild of America strike. So Will Trent's Season 2 premiere date is officially TBD.

Iantha Richardson, Jake Mclaughlin, Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen, and Sonja Sohn in "Will Trent" (ABC/Art Streiber)

'Will Trent' Season 2 cast

TLDR: While no official cast announcements have been made, the core cast from Season 1 is expected to return.

THE DETAILS: Ramón Rodríguez, whose previous credits include roles on shows like The Wire and The Affair and in the 2009 movie Transformers: Rise of the Fallen, plays Will Trent. He is joined by fellow The Wire veteran Sonja Sohn, who plays Will’s boss Amanda Wagner, and Parenthood alum Erika Christensen as Atlanta PD officer and Will’s part-time love interest Angie Polaski.

Full cast list

Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, a Special Agent in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Will has the highest clearance rate in the Bureau and a keen eye for detail, but works to hide the dyslexia he suffers from as a result of a tough upbringing in foster care.

as Will Trent, a Special Agent in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Will has the highest clearance rate in the Bureau and a keen eye for detail, but works to hide the dyslexia he suffers from as a result of a tough upbringing in foster care. Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, a homicide detective with the Atlanta Police Department who has known Will since their days in foster care together. Angie and Will are also on-again, off-again lovers.

as Angie Polaski, a homicide detective with the Atlanta Police Department who has known Will since their days in foster care together. Angie and Will are also on-again, off-again lovers. Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Will’s partner at the GBI who has her sights set on becoming one of the top agents at the Bureau.

as Faith Mitchell, Will’s partner at the GBI who has her sights set on becoming one of the top agents at the Bureau. Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, a former Army serviceman who began working as a detective with the Atlanta Police Department after an injury sent him home.

as Michael Ormewood, a former Army serviceman who began working as a detective with the Atlanta Police Department after an injury sent him home. Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, the head of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation whose tough reputation precedes her. But she’s always in Will’s corner.

as Amanda Wagner, the head of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation whose tough reputation precedes her. But she’s always in Will’s corner. Bluebell as Betty, Will’s Chihuahua sidekick.

'Will Trent' Season 2 plot

THE DETAILS: The specific plot details of Season 2 haven't been set, but we can expect the season to address Angie’s potential paralysis and Will’s newfound knowledge about his past, which were both left open-ended in the Season 1 finale.

'Will Trent' source material

TLDR: Will Trent is based on Karin Slaughter’s novels, but is not a direct adaptation.

THE DETAILS: Karin Slaughter’s Will Trent novel series features 10 books in total, with an 11th – After That Night – hitting shelves in August 2023. The series started with 2006’s Triptych. 2020’s The Silent Wife is the most recent entry in the canon.

Slaughter has also written two short stories featuring the character of Will Trent: 2012’s Snatched and 2013’s Busted.



The series isn’t a totally faithful adaptation of Karin Slaughter’s novels. The Season 1 pilot was a blend of Triptych and Fractured, the first two books in Slaughter’s series, and the season also drew from the novels Broken and Unseen. But the show is not a one-to-one adaptation of the book series where each season follows the course of a novel. The show’s writers come up with original storylines and remix book storylines. They’re more concerned with staying true to the tone and character of the books than the plots.

"The book is the book and the show is the show, but what really matters is, they get what they're doing," Slaughter, who is also credited as an executive producer on the series, said at the Will Trent Television Critics Association panel in January (via Metacritic). "They get the storytelling."

"I’m very pleased, I think it’s a fantastic interpretation of the books," the author added.

Ramón Rodríguez and Iantha Richardson in Will Trent (Danny Delgado/ABC)

'Will Trent' Season 1 recap

THE DETAILS: After a season full of Will’s crime-solving skills being put to the test as part of his new role with the GBI – including him and Angie investigating a series of crimes at the orphanage where they met – the penultimate episode found Angie being abducted by the same person who murdered multiple women in the 80’s, including Will’s mother. After Will deduced the perpetrator was James Ulster (Greg Germann) – who worked as an attorney for one-time suspect Juice (Willie Raysor) – Will tracked him down in the season finale and helped free Angie from James’ home.

The finale also revealed that it was Amanda who found Will as an abandoned child. Not only that, Amanda gave him the last name Trent, which was her own mother’s maiden name. She was unable to adopt him herself, so Amanda turned Will over to a family she thought would take care of him. That, of course, was not how things played out. However, Amanda was able to present Will with a gift in the finale: a necklace that belonged to his late mother.

In addition, the season ended with the fate of Angie’s paralysis left hanging in the balance after James badly beat her. And it turns out James is still alive, despite poisoning himself after Will discovered him.

'Will Trent' Season 2 trailer

THE DETAILS: There isn’t a trailer for Season 2 yet, but we will update as soon as it’s released.

'Will Trent' Season 2 episodes

THE DETAILS: While a specific episode count for Season 2 has not been revealed, Season 1 had 13 episodes.

Where to Watch 'Will Trent'

THE DETAILS: Will Trent Season 2 will air on ABC and stream the day after on Hulu.



Season 1 is available to stream on Hulu.