Will Smith and Kevin Hart Reveal Strange Quirk They’ve Noticed About Tom Cruise - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Will Smith and Kevin Hart Reveal Strange Quirk They’ve Noticed About Tom Cruise

According to Will Smith and Kevin Hart, the 'Mission Impossible' star likes to get up close and personal during conversations

Published |Updated
Thea Glassman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Kevin Hart, Tom Cruise and Will SmithDaniel Zuchnik/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Paras Griffin/Getty Images

In an observation straight out of Seinfeld, Tom Cruise has been accused of being a close talker.

While appearing on a recent episode of Kevin Hart's show, Hart to Heart, Will Smith and the comedian revealed their experiences with Cruise's overly intimate conversational style.

"I said it respectfully to Tom because he scared me when he first did it," Hart recounted, miming putting his hand in front of his face. "Back up." Smith noted that his solution to Cruise's close-talking nature is to "try to laugh and cross your arms."

The Men in Black star added that he thinks he understands the root of why Cruise gets so up close and personal. "He just wants you to understand what he says," Smith said.

Read More

The duo also commented on Cruise's press tour strategy, which they both said is unbeatable. "I was trying to outdo Tom Cruise in terms of promotion," Smith recounted, to which Hart responded, "He's so f---ing competitive."

How dedicated is Cruise to promotion? According to The Hollywood Reporter, he lobbied SAG-AFTRA to allow actors to continue promoting their work during the strike, noting that movie theaters remain on thin ice financially. It felt "uncomfortable," according to a source who was present for the conversation. Per SAG-AFTRA's current strike rules, any publicity, including "conventions, interviews, tours or promotion via social media of any struck work or struck companies," is strictly forbidden.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.