In an observation straight out of Seinfeld, Tom Cruise has been accused of being a close talker.

While appearing on a recent episode of Kevin Hart's show, Hart to Heart, Will Smith and the comedian revealed their experiences with Cruise's overly intimate conversational style.

"I said it respectfully to Tom because he scared me when he first did it," Hart recounted, miming putting his hand in front of his face. "Back up." Smith noted that his solution to Cruise's close-talking nature is to "try to laugh and cross your arms."

The Men in Black star added that he thinks he understands the root of why Cruise gets so up close and personal. "He just wants you to understand what he says," Smith said.

The duo also commented on Cruise's press tour strategy, which they both said is unbeatable. "I was trying to outdo Tom Cruise in terms of promotion," Smith recounted, to which Hart responded, "He's so f---ing competitive."

How dedicated is Cruise to promotion? According to The Hollywood Reporter, he lobbied SAG-AFTRA to allow actors to continue promoting their work during the strike, noting that movie theaters remain on thin ice financially. It felt "uncomfortable," according to a source who was present for the conversation. Per SAG-AFTRA's current strike rules, any publicity, including "conventions, interviews, tours or promotion via social media of any struck work or struck companies," is strictly forbidden.