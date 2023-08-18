Can fans expect a next chapter for Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry, the lead characters of the Amazon film Red, White & Royal Blue? All signs point to... maybe.

Director Matthew López revealed to Teen Vogue in an interview published Wednesday that he would be open to exploring a sequel to the rom-com. "I would love to do a sequel — if we have the right story," he explained. "I think there has to be a better reason than simply the desire to make one. There has to be a compelling story reason."

López added that he's waiting to see the full effect of the film before any talks of a follow-up. "What I will say is the movie is 72 hours old," he noted. "Before I can start thinking of sequels, I'm still trying to understand the impact this movie has had on the world. And I'm incredibly grateful that it has been received with so much love and warmth and enthusiasm."

That impact is already in full force, with the streamer announcing that, as of Wednesday, Red, White & Royal Blue has entered its top three most-watched romantic movies of all time. Amazon also noted that there's been a "huge surge of new Prime membership signups directly correlated to the film's release."

The movie stars Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine as the son of the U.S. president and the Prince of England, respectively, who fall in love after a diplomatic scandal involving a cake.

"The moment I knew I had a movie was when the two of them got together for the first time on Zoom to do a chemistry read," López told The Messenger in an interview earlier this month. "Their audition together was so exciting and so electric, so instantly connected, like what you see in the movie between them. We didn't have to work very hard in terms of chemistry."