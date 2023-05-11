The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation
    Jon Kopaloff/WireImage; Disney/Pixar

    The Takeaway: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 actor Will Poulter recalled the time he was mistaken for Sid from Toy Story.

    Celebrities can get recognized in the darnedest of places. When it comes to Will Poulter, star of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it was at a urinal for a role that he never played at all.

    During a recent interview with GQ, Poulter revealed that he was once mistaken for Sid, the antagonist in the animated film Toy Story.

    "A guy at a urinal in L.A. last week turned to me and said, 'You're in Toy Story, right?'" Poulter told the outlet. "And I was like, 'Well, that was animated.'"

    Read More

    The actor noted that the film came out when he was only 2 years old, making the case of mistaken identity pretty implausible, and that it wasn't live action, making it further implausible.

    He did, however, dress up as Sid for Halloween back in 2017, which might have sparked the recognition. In a viral tweet, which featured Poulter in full costume holding a Woody doll, the actor explained that he's frequently compared to the animated character and decided to use that opportunity to highlight the non-profit Anti Bullying Pro.

    "I would really appreciate if you could please give them a follow before you like and share and help support the cause to make school a safer and happier place for young people," he wrote.

    Poulter has been candid about his own experiences with bullying and serves as an ambassador for Anti Bullying Pro. He appeared on BBC’s The One Show in 2022 to publicize the organization.

    “The bullying that we experience as young people, whether at school or while we’re young has a longstanding psychological impact," he said. "And that’s kind of heartbreaking."

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.