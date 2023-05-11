The Takeaway: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 actor Will Poulter recalled the time he was mistaken for Sid from Toy Story.

Celebrities can get recognized in the darnedest of places. When it comes to Will Poulter, star of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it was at a urinal for a role that he never played at all.

During a recent interview with GQ, Poulter revealed that he was once mistaken for Sid, the antagonist in the animated film Toy Story.

"A guy at a urinal in L.A. last week turned to me and said, 'You're in Toy Story, right?'" Poulter told the outlet. "And I was like, 'Well, that was animated.'"

The actor noted that the film came out when he was only 2 years old, making the case of mistaken identity pretty implausible, and that it wasn't live action, making it further implausible.

He did, however, dress up as Sid for Halloween back in 2017, which might have sparked the recognition. In a viral tweet, which featured Poulter in full costume holding a Woody doll, the actor explained that he's frequently compared to the animated character and decided to use that opportunity to highlight the non-profit Anti Bullying Pro.

"I would really appreciate if you could please give them a follow before you like and share and help support the cause to make school a safer and happier place for young people," he wrote.

Poulter has been candid about his own experiences with bullying and serves as an ambassador for Anti Bullying Pro. He appeared on BBC’s The One Show in 2022 to publicize the organization.

“The bullying that we experience as young people, whether at school or while we’re young has a longstanding psychological impact," he said. "And that’s kind of heartbreaking."