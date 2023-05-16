Will King Charles’ Coronation Be in ‘The Crown’?

Audiences are obsessed with the British royal family, and Netflix has taken viewers through every step of the monarchy’s modern history in its award-winning series The Crown. The period drama chronicles the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II from her early adulthood in 1947, all the way to the 21st century, covering some of the most important events in Her Majesty’s lifetime. The show dramatizes high points, including her coronation at age 25 and her Silver Jubilee in 1977, as well as lower ebbs like the year 1992, the Queen’s self-described "annus horribilis."

We witnessed one of the most important royal events in recent history on May 6, when Charles, formerly Prince of Wales, was formally crowned King Charles III as a successor to the throne following the death of his mother in 2022. The event was the first coronation since 1952 and marked the start of a new chapter for the House of Windsor.

Given the significance of the event, the question naturally arises, will King Charles’ coronation be featured in the upcoming season of The Crown?

'The Crown' will end long before it reaches King Charles' coronation

The short answer is no, The Crown won't make it to the crowning of King Charles, who is played on the show by Dominic West. According to People, the upcoming sixth and final season will take place in the late 1990s and early 2000s. It will include events like Princess Diana's death in 1997 (though her fatal car crash itself reportedly won't be depicted) and the beginning of Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship in 2003. (William and Kate's courtship is confirmed to be happening on the show; Netflix has released photos of actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy as the couple now known as the Prince and Princess of Wales.)

Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey, "The Crown" (Justin Downing/Netflix)

This timeline means the show won’t include recent royal events, such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit from royal family duties, the scandal around Prince Andrew's connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein or the Queen’s passing. Or, of course, King Charles' and Queen Camilla's coronation.

The Crown creator Peter Morgan has said that he prefers to write about things that happened at least 20 years ago, so that there's enough distance from the event to understand its historical and dramatic context. "To be a dramatist, I think you need perspective and you need to also allow for the opportunity for metaphor," Morgan told the Hollywood Reporter in 2020. "Once something has a metaphorical possibility, it can then become interesting."



Maybe The Crown could come back for a seventh season in 2043 and assess the current royal drama after it becomes history. But once Season 6 comes out — the release date is speculated to be later this year — that's it for this version of The Crown. We'll see if the early 20th century prequel series that Netflix and producer Left Bank were reportedly discussing in 2022 comes to fruition.