Will.i.am Teases New Britney Spears Collaboration a Decade After ‘Scream & Shout’

The 'Mind Your Business' pair has also teamed up on 'Big Fat Bass,' 'Work Bitch' and 'It Should Be Easy' in the past

Published |Updated
Craig Rosen
Will.i.am and Britney Spears.Joe Maher/Getty Images; Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Will.i.am took to Twitter on Monday to tease a new track with Britney Spears that is set to be released on Tuesday.

The Black Eyed Peas frontman captioned his tweet, "UH OH!!" The 16-second audio clip features dramatic music along with the words, "You are now, now rockin' with Will.i.am and Britney bitch! Mind your business bitch."

The message appears on a black backdrop along with the note, "Will.i.am x Britney Tomorrow."

The collaboration will be Spears' second music release since she was freed from her conservatorship in 2021. She released "Hold Me Closer" in 2022, an update of the Elton John classic, "Tiny Dancer."

The track, tentatively titled "Mind Your Business," will mark Will.i.am and Spears' 5th track together. The pair also teamed up on "Big Fat Bass" in 2011, "Scream & Shout" in 2012, "Work Bitch" in 2013 and "It Should Be Easy" in 2014.

The new song also comes a week after Spears unveiled new details about her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me. The book, which will hit shelves on October 24, sold in a $15 million bidding war last February, just three months after a judge ended her 13-year conservatorship.

"Mind Your Business" is expected to drop on Tuesday, July 18.

