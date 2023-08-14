Country star Will Hoge and Black Opry founder Holly G are using their new single "Can I Be Country Too?" to tackle stereotypes in mainstream country music.

The pair tapped Black Opry Revue artists The Kentucky Gentlemen, Michael Allen, Cheryl Deseree, Carmen Dianne and The Country Any Way Collective for the project.

"What if I believe that Black lives matter / What if I believe that the world is round / What if I don't care about the chatter / Of what everybody's doin' in this small town," the song begins, seemingly referencing Jason Aldean's controversial hit, "Try That in a Small Town."

Addressing stereotypes that country music lovers drive pickup trucks, the lyrics continue: "What if I drive a bright green Honda / Not a jacked up jet black four wheel drive / What if I just don't really wanna Drink beer on a tailgate every Friday night?"

After asking, "Can you help me / I'm a little bit confused / I'm just tryin' to figure out / Can I be country too / Can I be country too," the song then takes a political stance.

"What if I vote for a Democrat politician / What if I think gays gettin married's okay," it asks before taking on religion.

"What if I pray different than you do / What if I don't go to church at all / What if I'd rather sit around here and read Faulkner than I would watch college kids play football."

Hoge opened up about the inspiration for the song, telling Rolling Stone, "Growing up in Nashville and always being an outsider, I have questioned myself if I fit into the quote/unquote country world or not."

This isn't the first time Hoge has been outspoken in a song. The Grammy-nominated songwriter disowned the American flag in his 2018 song, "Still Like a Southern Man."

As for what made Holly G get on board, she explained, "[Black Opry's] story is about Black artists trying to fit into country music. But everybody has that feeling of not fitting into something. It's something anybody can identify with, if they lay their guard down and listen to what we're actually saying. I hope that's what this song will do too, break down some of those walls."

"Can I Be Country Too?" is currently available to stream.