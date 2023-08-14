Will Billy Ray Cyrus Fans See More Collaborations With Fiancée Firerose? Duo Signs New Management

Fresh off the debut of "Plans," a romantic duet between real-life lovers Billy Ray Cyrus and fiancée Firerose, the pair has announced that they are signing on to new management... together.

Billboard announced the news Monday that the singing couple will now be managed by Scott Adkins and will receive global agency representation from Nick Meinema of Action Entertainment Collaborative.

So does this mean that we'll be hearing more Cyrus and Firerose collabs? Things sounds promising.

"Like our song says, 'It's a new day.' 'New Day' was FIREROSE and my first Top 20 radio hit together. It sowed the seeds for a lot of change still yet to come. A new beginning. This moment in time marks not only a new chapter, but to be honest, it's a brand new book," Cyrus told Billboard.

"Billy Ray Cyrus is royalty in all aspects of the entertainment business who continues to reign as a true visionary, and Firerose is a multi-talented gem whose talent blew me away the moment I heard her stylistic voice. I'm thrilled to continue representing both artists in a management capacity after working with Cyrus for more than eight years," Adkins added.

"We're thrilled we got the call and opportunity to represent Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose, and are excited to put into motion the plan they have for their future, while building off of Cyrus' indelible career as a bonafide hitmaker and entertainer, as we embark into the next chapter with Firerose," Meinema continued.

Cyrus is known best for his internationally-recognized hit, "Achy Breaky Heart" as well as his delightful comeback to mainstream music in "Old Town Road" with Lil Nas X and Diplo. He is also the father of Hannah Montana co-star Miley Cyrus and singer Noah Cyrus.

Firerose, whose real name is Joanna Rosie Hodges, was popular before her collaborations with Cyrus. Videos for her earlier solo tracks, "Fragile Handling" and "Way Out" each have over one million views on Youtube.

The couple got engaged in August 2022.