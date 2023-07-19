‘Wicked’ Director Jon M. Chu Says Movie Release Date ‘Shouldn’t Be Affected’ by Strike - The Messenger
‘Wicked’ Director Jon M. Chu Says Movie Release Date ‘Shouldn’t Be Affected’ by Strike

The highly anticipated film starring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Jonathan Bailey is slated to hit theaters in November next year

Olivia Jakiel
Jon M Chu, Ariana GrandeJamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Wicked director Jon M. Chu is updating fans about the highly anticipated film amid the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike, insisting that the movie will still hit theaters on its original release date in November next year.

"Not done yet. Just paused until the strike is over, and we can finish the last part of the movie," the filmmaker wrote in an Instagram Story Wednesday. "We were only a few days away from being done, so we were SO close. It's been very painful to put a halt to it all, but we will be back! And we will finish properly when the time is right."

Chu continued: "My heart goes out to our cast and crew who were cut short of what we came here to complete together. More to come, but in the meantime, I am excited to excavate what we have shot for the past year here in Oz (release date shouldn't be affected). It has been an extraordinary adventure… more to do."

The Crazy Rich Asians director concluded his Story by tagging many of the actors involved in the film, including Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, Bowen Yang, Jeff Goldblum "and our other beloved SAG members fighting for a fair deal," adding, "We stand by you."

SAG-AFTRA voted to authorize the strike on July 13. WGA has been striking since May 2. 

According to a bulletin from the SAG-AFTRA website, there are strict rules in terms of how members are to behave during a strike. Some of the restrictions set in place include abstaining from doing interviews, panels, press tours or promoting projects. 

Members are also not allowed to do background or stand-in work, auditions, negotiate any new future contracts (even through their agent or manager), fittings, wardrobe tests, makeup tests, camera tests and rehearsals in an effort to make the labor stoppage as impactful and noticeable as possible. 

Wicked is slated to hit theaters on November 27, 2024. 

