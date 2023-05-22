Why ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Is ‘Numb’ in Her Custody Battle and Not Taking Chances on a New Partner

Publicly, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has been supporting co-star Ariana Madix and offering up some of her own recently acquired wisdom about ex-boyfriends. But privately, Kent has been dealing with her own struggles following her split with filmmaker Randall Emmett. Kent and Emmett met at SUR in 2015, got engaged in 2018, welcomed daughter Ocean in March of 2021, and then announced their split just months later, in October 2021. On screen, Kent has been vague but firm when discussing her ongoing custody battle with Emmett, offering few details but making it clear that it's taking a toll on her. Now, viewers are about to get a more detailed picture of Kent's experiences with Emmett in an ABC News documentary called Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing and Vanderpump, which debuts on Hulu today.

The doc features the VPR star and some of her family members who got to know Emmett during their relationship, and was co-produced by the Los Angeles Times, which reported the accusations against him, including sexual misconduct, fraud and abuse. (Emmett slammed the documentary as a "factually inaccurate" "hit piece" and has denied the allegations.) Kent attended the White House Correspondents' Dinner as a guest of the L.A. Times, and the experience allowed her to meet lawmakers from around the country who just so happen to be fans of Vanderpump Rules, which, for Kent, is "great, because I'm going to need them at some point."

(Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images)

In the meantime, Kent is working to bring awareness to and protect children involved in custody battles. She's teamed up with Tina Swithin, who founded the organization One Mom's Battle to educate people about "post-separation abuse as it relates to co-parenting and the family court system," according to the organization's website.

Kent chatted with The Messenger about her advocacy work and why it's so important to her. She also opened up about her feelings surrounding the custody battle over her 2-year-old daughter, Ocean.

On whether she ever saw herself having such a huge platform…

Lala Kent: Never in my entire life, and this is why I always say the universe will place you exactly where you are supposed to be. At the age of 12, I wanted to be an actress and a singer and all of those very prestigious things. I was certainly not expecting reality TV, but I believe this is where I'm supposed to be. Because when you're an A-list celebrity who is known for their art, you really have to maintain and be quiet because you want to keep booking roles. You want to be hireable. I'm hireable because I won't shut up. Like, they want my mouth. So for me to be able to have this level of platform to not shut up about things that have affected me and I know will affect other people who have children.

On how she feels about her daughter's safety and the ongoing fight…

Kent: It's very nice that [Ocean] is so young, and she really is surrounded by a lot of love when she's with me. My ex knows I'm watching him like a hawk. We are laser-vision on him, and I think because of that and because there is a supervisor/nanny there that I've worked closely with since Ocean came home from the hospital, when she goes over to that home, I do feel that she's protected, but I need it to stay that way. We're in a holding pattern right now, and I need it to be set in stone. Tina [Swithin, founder of One Mom's Battle] was in her custody battle for 10 years, and it's so crazy to me that I'll say to people that I've been in this for a year and a half, and they're like, 'Oh, I was in mine for five years.' The fact that a year and a half is kind of nothing… I just feel numb to it. This is my reality. I don't know any different now.

On her attitude toward dating…

Kent: It's strange because a lot of people say that I'm wounded or I'm bitter or I'm scarred, and I really don't feel that way. I just feel like I really know what I want in my life. And minus what I'm dealing with behind the scenes, I can honestly say that I am so happy and I'm so okay by myself. And just watching so many relationships that don't work out, from the financial aspect to the heartbreak to potentially entering custody battles, I just don't like the optics of, "This could go either way." When it comes to my money, my heart, and especially my child, I don't take chances.

On if she's dating right now…

Kent: Absolutely not.

Why Kent contacted Swithin and started working with One Mom's Battle…

Kent said that she discovered Swithin's site, One Mom's Battle, and soon became concerned about how children like Ocean are affected in custody battles.

"I was following her page and seeing all of these things that are happening in the family court system," Kent said. "And I did not even realize that the attorney that I originally had brought on was placing Ocean in a position to head down this pipeline. He was someone who is benefitting from the way the court system is designed. I could not believe it. All of these protests that Tina had put together about certain cases … the names on these signs at the protests, I had dealt with these people! They'd come into the home! My mind was blown that they were setting my child up for this, from the age of seven months!"

Swithin launched the organization, which originally started as a blog, in 2011 when she was going through her own custody battle, partly because of the isolation she felt. "You walk into family court and you leave and you're thinking, 'Am I in the Twilight Zone? Am I the problem? What is going on?' because nothing makes sense," Swithin told The Messenger. "Common sense, protecting children, that's not what's happening in family court. There's no money in protecting children. There's money in using these children to pad the pocketbooks of a lot of professionals."

Kent said the organization's mission to educate adults and give voice to kids is personal for her.

"What Tina's doing, I'll do whatever I can to raise awareness and make noise," Kent said through tears. "Because if you have a child, this affects you already."