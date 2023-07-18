Why Tim Ballard Stepped Away From Operation Underground Railroad: Report
'We are excited that many are learning about the organization and its rescue operations and are seeking ways to support it,' O.U.R. tells The Messenger
An anonymous letter was reportedly sent to employees and donors of the anti-trafficking group Operation Underground Railroad explaining why founder Tim Ballard recently left the organization.
According to VICE, which viewed the letter, Ballard exited after an internal investigation into claims made against him by multiple employees.
The letter alleges that an O.U.R. employee — who accompanied Ballard on an undercover operation abroad — filed a complaint against him with their human resources department after the trip and that a follow-up investigation culminated in his resignation.
Tim Ballard Exits Controversial Operation Underground Railroad Amid Surprise 'Sound of Freedom' Success
Anti-Trafficking Activist Who Inspired Film 'Sound of Freedom' Resigned From Organization: Report
The Controversial Real-Life Story Behind the Child Trafficking Drama 'Sound Of Freedom'
"While Tim Ballard stepped away from O.U.R. several weeks ago, we continue to pursue O.U.R.'s core mission," O.U.R. said in a statement to The Messenger. "We are excited that many are learning about the organization and its rescue operations and are seeking ways to support it."
The development came as Sound of Freedom, a fictionalized account of Ballard's journey to save children from sex trafficking, landed at the box office and earned a surprise $50 million and counting.
"Founder Tim Ballard has recently stepped away from Operation Underground Railroad prior to launch of the film, Sound of Freedom,” OUR previously said in a statement. "Matt Osborne continues to serve as the President and COO of the organization."
The organization claims to have arrested more than 4,000 predators, recovered more than 6,000 survivors and supported more than 1,000 operations.
Sound of Freedom is currently playing in theaters.
