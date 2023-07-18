Why Tim Ballard Stepped Away From Operation Underground Railroad: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Why Tim Ballard Stepped Away From Operation Underground Railroad: Report

'We are excited that many are learning about the organization and its rescue operations and are seeking ways to support it,' O.U.R. tells The Messenger

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

An anonymous letter was reportedly sent to employees and donors of the anti-trafficking group Operation Underground Railroad explaining why founder Tim Ballard recently left the organization.

According to VICE, which viewed the letter, Ballard exited after an internal investigation into claims made against him by multiple employees.

The letter alleges that an O.U.R. employee — who accompanied Ballard on an undercover operation abroad — filed a complaint against him with their human resources department after the trip and that a follow-up investigation culminated in his resignation.

Tim Ballard attends the premiere of &quot;Sound of Freedom&quot; on June 28, 2023 in Vineyard, Utah.
Tim Ballard attends the premiere of "Sound of Freedom" on June 28, 2023 in Vineyard, Utah.Fred Hayes/Getty Images
Read More

"While Tim Ballard stepped away from O.U.R. several weeks ago, we continue to pursue O.U.R.'s core mission," O.U.R. said in a statement to The Messenger. "We are excited that many are learning about the organization and its rescue operations and are seeking ways to support it."

The development came as Sound of Freedom, a fictionalized account of Ballard's journey to save children from sex trafficking, landed at the box office and earned a surprise $50 million and counting.

"Founder Tim Ballard has recently stepped away from Operation Underground Railroad prior to launch of the film, Sound of Freedom,” OUR previously said in a statement. "Matt Osborne continues to serve as the President and COO of the organization." 

The organization claims to have arrested more than 4,000 predators, recovered more than 6,000 survivors and supported more than 1,000 operations.

Sound of Freedom is currently playing in theaters.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.