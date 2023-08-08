Why The Internet Is Mad at A TikToker Who Went Viral For His Eurodance Parody

In late July, TikToker and comedian Kyle Gordon revived the internet's nostalgia for Europop music with a parody song called "Planet of the Bass." In it, he and a fellow female performer sang a series of confusing lyrics (a true marker of European pop artists whose second language is English) overlayed with a catchy pop beat.



Gordon's video (captioned "Every European dance song in the 1990s") garnered 7.3 million views and nearly a million likes, with people clamoring for a full version. Their most favorite aspect of the video was Gordon's co-star, TikToker Audrey Trullinger, who gave an especially upbeat and realistic performance. So much so, that the internet has dubbed her "Bijana Electronica."

On August 3, Gordon shared another "Planet of the Bass" video to his platforms — but instead of using the same woman, he switched it up with a brunette who gave a less energetic performance. The internet quickly responded to the change:

"WHERE IS SHE??" one user asked, in reference to the first songstress. They followed up in another tweet, saying, "YOU WILL NEVER BE HER."



Others reiterated the sentiment, comparing the two women via memes and noting the second performer lacks "love rhythm groove energy" and a "1994 smile." A look through Gordon's most recent posts on TikTok shows that a majority of commenters are concerned about the whereabouts of the original Electronica.



They didn't have time to fully process their anger, however, since Gordon released yet another version yesterday with TikTok comedian Sabrina Brier. It's likely that Gordon will continue to make versions of his viral video with different women before a full version of the song is released on August 15th.

Those who are more familiar with Eurodance music and its peculiarities noted that Gordon's singer switch-up is an intentional bit about women constantly being replaced in these kinds of songs.



"The parody here of 'smash hit Eurodance song is immediately followed up by a worse version'" seems to be lost on most people," another user said.



We're not sure if that will be enough reasoning for hardcore fans of the original songstress, but hopefully they can come to an understanding. As one commenter said on Gordon's latest iteration, "Maybe the real Biljana Electronica was the friends we met along the way."