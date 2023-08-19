Why Sandra Bullock Hesitated About Doing the ‘Blind Side’ Movie

Sandra Bullock eventually won an Oscar for her performance in the The Blind Side, but she initially had reservations about the film and hesitated about signing on.

"I didn't trust it," Bullock said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2009 when the film was released. "I thought it would be schmaltzy and soft."

In the film, she plays Leigh Anne Tuohy, a wealthy woman who — along with her husband Sean — takes in a talented, disadvantaged teenage football player named Michael Oher, who went on to play in the NFL.

Quinton Aaron and Sandra Bullock in 'The Blind Side' Ralph Nelson/Warner Bros.

It took meeting Leigh Anne to change Bullock's mind. "At the end of the day, Leigh Anne took a little hand pistol out of her glove compartment and said, 'Y'all just need to carry one of these,'" she said about that first meeting. "I kid you not. If you're her friend, she would stop at nothing to get done what she needed to get done for you. If you're her enemy, forget about it — you're going to wish you were dead."

Lately, the sweet story that drove the film and the book it was adapted from has taken a turn.

Oher recently filed a petition to terminate a conservatorship, alleging Sean and Leigh Anne lied about adopting him and tricked him into signing a document that cut him off from making any profit from the film.

The Tuohys have denied the allegations and announced they were going to end the conservatorship.

Bullock was defended by her co-star Quinton Aaron, who portrayed Oher in the film, after internet criticism took aim at her Academy Award.

"I heard some pretty disturbing things people were saying about her, and I'm not behind that," Aaron said. "Leave her alone. Don't come for my mama. I'm six-foot-eight, 400-plus pounds, and you don't want those problems."

Aaron also noted that Bullock recently lost her partner Bryan Randall, who died at the age of 57 after being diagnosed with ALS: "Sandra just suffered a loss and everything, so I'm pretty sure she's probably trying to stay out of the [spotlight] and just handle her situation as best she knows how."