Entertainment.
Why Rosario Dawson’s ‘Haunted Mansion’ Wardrobe Had Us Convinced of This Ghostly Conspiracy

The wardrobe choices of the mother-son duo at the center of the film had us expecting a final ghostly twist that never came

Published
Derek Lawrence
Chase Dillon and Rosario Dawson in ‘Haunted Mansion.’Disney

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Haunted Mansion.

"Wait, so Rosario Dawson and her kid weren't ghosts?!"

That was the first thing I said when the credits rolled on Haunted Mansion, soon followed by, "I'm a sucker for Owen Wilson doing Owen Wilson things." But then I quickly returned to my confusion and surprise that there was never some big third-act twist involving Gabbie (Dawson) and Travis (Chase W. Dillon), the mother-son duo whose purchase of the titular spooky estate is what serves as the engine of the new film.

Disney's second go-around at adapting the Haunted Mansion ride for the big screen takes place in present-day New Orleans and finds doctor/single mother Gabbie moving from New York hoping to open a bed and breakfast. One problem: She immediately discovers that spirits haunt their new home. In hopes of ridding the mansion of these old souls, Gabbie recruits a dream team that consists of a former paranormal investigator (LaKeith Stanfield), a priest (Wilson), a psychic (Tiffany Haddish), and a history professor (Danny DeVito).

And yet, apparently, none of these other characters were as baffled as me about why Gabbie and Travis's various outfits looked like they belonged more in the time of the ghosts than modern people. I'm all for having your unique style, but c'mon, look at what they're wearing and how Gabbie's hair is styled in the photos above and below:

Rosario Dawson and Chase Dillon in 'Haunted Mansion.'
Rosario Dawson and Chase Dillon in 'Haunted Mansion.'Disney

So we're supposed to believe these are just two regular 2023 New Yorkers?! In the slightly remixed words of legendary New Yorker Jay-Z, "Excuse me, miss, what's your birth century?" And hey, we're not here to age or death shame, but there was no other possible reason given for why these two (allegedly) very-alive people would dress or act this way.

So, until writer Katie Dippold or director Justin Simien gives a different explanation, I'm declaring this ghost conspiracy theory busted wide open.

