Why Prince William Is Being Criticized for Missing the Women’s World Cup Final - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Has a ‘Bounty on Her Head’ in Texas Prison: ‘Everyone Wants to Get Her’ (Exclusive)

Why Prince William Is Being Criticized for Missing the Women’s World Cup Final

The royal is opting not to make the trip to see England's first-ever women's final

Published |Updated
The Messenger Staff
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

While England and Spain compete in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final, Prince William is under fire for not being in the stands. Spain's Queen Letizia will be in attendance with her teenage daughter Sofia, but neither Prince William nor England's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be there.

Instead, Prince William will be watching the final on TV from England and declined to make the long-distance trip due to its short duration, according to the BBC, which referenced his commitment to climate change. The story cited the royal's concern about the environmental repercussions of the long-haul trip.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 16: Alessia Russo of England celebrates scoring her goal with team mates Ella Toone, Katie Robinson, Esme Morgan, Hannah Hampton, Lauren Hemp, Katie Zelem, Laura Coombs and Georgia Stanway during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia on August 16, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)
With a 3-1 win over Australia, England advanced to its first World Cup final in team history.Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Regardless, he has received criticism online for missing the historic match, which marks the women's team's first appearance in the final of the World Cup.

"I think the Prince of Wales should be there," Gerry Sutcliffe, the United Kingdom's former Minister for Sport, said to the Daily Telegraph. "I know it's a long way, and I'm sure he has family commitments, but this is a unique moment. It's the World Cup final, and he's the president of the FA."

Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with members during his visit to Mosaic Clubhouse on June 26, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales has launched Homeward, a five-year programme delivered by the Royal Foundation, which will aim to demonstrate the possibility of ending homelessness. He is currently on a 2 day tour of the United Kingdom, visiting charities working to prevent homelessness in England, Scotland and Wales.
Prince William speaks with members during his visit to Mosaic Clubhouse on June 26, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales has launched Homewards, a five-year programme delivered by the Royal Foundation, which will aim to demonstrate the possibility of ending homelessness. He is currently on a 2 day tour of the United Kingdom, visiting charities working to prevent homelessness in England, Scotland and Wales.Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William has been the president of England's Football Association (FA) for nearly two decades.

Read More

He congratulated the English women's team, who are known as the Lionesses, ahead of the match. He also praised The Matildas, who are the women's team of Australia, which is part of the Commonwealth.

"What a phenomenal performance from the @Lionesses – on to the final! Commiserations to @TheMatildas, you've played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup. W"

Salma Paralluelo of Spain takes on Amanda Ilestedt of Sweden during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia &amp; New Zealand 2023 Semi Final match between Spain and Sweden at Eden Park on August 15, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Spain's Salma Paralluelo scored the first goal in the 81st minute, breaking the drought in Spain's eventual 2-1 win over Sweden.Phil Walter/Getty Images
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.