Why Prince William Is Being Criticized for Missing the Women’s World Cup Final
The royal is opting not to make the trip to see England's first-ever women's final
While England and Spain compete in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final, Prince William is under fire for not being in the stands. Spain's Queen Letizia will be in attendance with her teenage daughter Sofia, but neither Prince William nor England's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be there.
Instead, Prince William will be watching the final on TV from England and declined to make the long-distance trip due to its short duration, according to the BBC, which referenced his commitment to climate change. The story cited the royal's concern about the environmental repercussions of the long-haul trip.
Regardless, he has received criticism online for missing the historic match, which marks the women's team's first appearance in the final of the World Cup.
"I think the Prince of Wales should be there," Gerry Sutcliffe, the United Kingdom's former Minister for Sport, said to the Daily Telegraph. "I know it's a long way, and I'm sure he has family commitments, but this is a unique moment. It's the World Cup final, and he's the president of the FA."
Prince William has been the president of England's Football Association (FA) for nearly two decades.
- Prince William Apologizes for Not Attending Women’s World Cup Final in Video Message
- Women’s World Cup: England Dashes Australia’s Hopes and Advances to First World Cup Final
- Women’s World Cup Day 6: Finally, a Debutante Goal
- Women’s World Cup: Spain Tops Sweden With Late 2-1 Win to Advance to Final
- Women’s World Cup Day 2: Missed Penalties and Decisive Wins
- Ireland Midfielder Sent to Hospital in ‘Overly Physical’ Friendly Ahead of Women’s World Cup
He congratulated the English women's team, who are known as the Lionesses, ahead of the match. He also praised The Matildas, who are the women's team of Australia, which is part of the Commonwealth.
"What a phenomenal performance from the @Lionesses – on to the final! Commiserations to @TheMatildas, you've played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup. W"
