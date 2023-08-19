Why Prince William Is Being Criticized for Missing the Women’s World Cup Final

While England and Spain compete in the FIFA Women’s World Cup final, Prince William is under fire for not being in the stands. Spain's Queen Letizia will be in attendance with her teenage daughter Sofia, but neither Prince William nor England's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be there.

Instead, Prince William will be watching the final on TV from England and declined to make the long-distance trip due to its short duration, according to the BBC, which referenced his commitment to climate change. The story cited the royal's concern about the environmental repercussions of the long-haul trip.

With a 3-1 win over Australia, England advanced to its first World Cup final in team history. Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Regardless, he has received criticism online for missing the historic match, which marks the women's team's first appearance in the final of the World Cup.

"I think the Prince of Wales should be there," Gerry Sutcliffe, the United Kingdom's former Minister for Sport, said to the Daily Telegraph. "I know it's a long way, and I'm sure he has family commitments, but this is a unique moment. It's the World Cup final, and he's the president of the FA."

Prince William speaks with members during his visit to Mosaic Clubhouse on June 26, 2023 in London, England. The Prince of Wales has launched Homewards, a five-year programme delivered by the Royal Foundation, which will aim to demonstrate the possibility of ending homelessness. He is currently on a 2 day tour of the United Kingdom, visiting charities working to prevent homelessness in England, Scotland and Wales. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince William has been the president of England's Football Association (FA) for nearly two decades.

He congratulated the English women's team, who are known as the Lionesses, ahead of the match. He also praised The Matildas, who are the women's team of Australia, which is part of the Commonwealth.

"What a phenomenal performance from the @Lionesses – on to the final! Commiserations to @TheMatildas, you've played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup. W"