Why Pete Davidson and Kanye West Both Didn’t Want to Film ‘The Kardashians’

Seems like Kanye West and Pete Davidson agree on something.

In the newest episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed that two of her exes, who famously feuded when Davidson began dating Kardashian, both didn't feel too comfortable in front of the camera — hence why they were only featured on the family's reality shows in a limited capacity.

During a conversation with sister Khloé Kardashian and Scott Disick, Kim brought up a Variety article that critiqued The Kardashians season 2 for not showing enough of the family's personal lives, from Khloé's surrogacy to Kim's co-parenting relationship with West.

"OK, what do you want me to do?" she clapped back. "If I don't talk to [Ye], what am I gonna do — send a camera? It's not that I'm unwilling, it's that my ex didn't want to be on a reality show."

In a confessional, the SKIMS mogul went on to explain that, "You can't film with someone that's not a cast member, that doesn't have aspirations of being on a reality show. Bottom line."

The two got married in 2014, but Kim filed for divorce in 2021 amid a failed presidential campaign and a lengthy Twitter spree against her family. They share four children — North, 9; Saint, 7; Chicago, 5; and Psalm, 3.

During the same conversation, Kim brought up her relationship with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, whom she dated from October 2021 through August 2022. Although she and Davidson, she said, "had that conversation" about reality television early on, fans were disappointed that he wasn't featured in the series more.

"We said that from the start — it's not what he does," she said.

In a confessional, Kim explained that she's "not going to meet someone and be like, 'Pause. Before we really get to a place, will you be on my show?' Like, no."

"And he was still on!" she added.

It seems both West and Davidson shared the mindset of keeping their relationships with Kim private — one of the few things they agreed on. When Davidson began dating the law student, West blasted him online, branding him "Skete Davidson" and filming a music video in which he kidnapped, tied up and buried a claymation Davidson.

In a series of leaked texts from March 2022, Davidson urged West to stop attacking Kim online, then told him, "[I'm] In bed with your wife."

The newest episode didn't shy away from those online attacks, either. In a conversation with mom Kris Jenner, Kim revealed that she keeps her children from learning news about West by only allowing them to use Apple TV.

"I can't risk an Access Hollywood 'Coming Up Next' or anything on the news coming up with their dad mentioned," she said. "I have to figure out a way to protect. So they still haven't seen anything. But I go into crisis mode."

During last week's episode, Kim, who's set to star in the next installment of American Horror Story, opened up about her reaction to West's tweetstorms, telling Jenner, "I just want to lose it once."

The Kardashians drops new episodes every Thursday on Hulu.