Why Michael Cimino Is Spending the Actors Strike as a Dog Trainer (Exclusive)

The 'Love, Victor' and 'Never Have I Ever' star has some extra time on his hands during the SAG-AFTRA strike so he's added a surprising new line to his résumé

Published
Daniel Trainor
Michael Cimino arrives for the premiere of “XO, Kitty” at the Tudum Theater in Los Angeles, California, on May 11, 2023. Michael Tran/AFP via Getty Images

Accomplished actor. Up-and-coming musician. Dog trainer? Michael Cimino, the star of Love, Victor and Never Have I Ever, is already known for being a bit of an entertainment renaissance man, but a recent development on the home front finds him busy in a wholly unforeseen way.

"My dog had puppies this summer," Cimino exclusively told The Messenger, "which was an unexpected surprise. So I have bunch puppies in the house."

Given the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, Cimino's new canine companions have given him a new craft to master as actors swap sets for picket lines their ongoing negotiations with Hollywood studios.

"That’s what’s been keeping me busy," the actor, who spoke to The Messenger as part of his partnership with Invisalign, continued. "I work out, I come home, I train my dogs, all six of them. I'm trying to enjoy it as much as I can because I'm hoping they find a home soon."

Cimino noted that he "still has two left" and when they find their new owners, they'll come with some special skills.

"I’ve been trying to teach them cool tricks, like figure eights where they run through your legs," he explained. "I've been looking at videos on YouTube. I'll teach my older dogs new tricks because they're much easier to train than the puppies, obviously. Once I learn how to teach them the tricks, then I start trying to teach the puppies, too."

The puppies are the product of Cimino's Belgian Malinois, which he describes as "like a police dog," and a Cane Corso pit mix.

"They're just mutts," he said. "But they're adorable."

