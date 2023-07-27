Why Kristen Bell’s Kids Drink Non-Alcoholic Beer

During a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson show, Kristen Bell revealed that the young daughters she shares with husband Dax Shepard attempted to order a non-alcoholic beer when they were dining out.
Bell shared the story in response to Clarkson’s reveal that her daughter River Rose, 9, picked up an alcoholic beverage from the table when she was a baby and had a sip.
That prompted Bell to explain why her family, which includes Lincoln, 10, and Delta, 8, enjoy non-alcoholic beer. But Bell pointed out that “context is important we’ve learned that over the last few years.”
“My husband and I, when we walked the babies at night in our neighborhood when my daughter was really little, he is a recovering addict but he likes non-alcoholic beer,” The Good Place actor explained. “He’d pop one open, he’d have her on his chest and we’d walk and like look at the sunset. As a baby, she was like pawing at it and sometimes she would like suck on the rim of it so I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy.”
Although her daughter has attempted to order a non-alcoholic brew at restaurants, Bell has told her children, “maybe we just keep that for home.”
And if anyone may not approve of Bell allowing her children to indulge in non-alcoholic beer, Bell has some words. “You can judge me if you want,” she said. “That’s your problem.”
