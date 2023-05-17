Why Kelly Clarkson Is Covering Her Staff’s Salaries Out of Pocket: ‘She Understands Everyone Has Families’ 

When it comes to taking care of her staff on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the star is stepping up to the plate amidst the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike and reports of a toxic work environment on set.

The Grammy Award-winning artist and daytime talkshow host will be paying the salaries of staffers who weren't able to work due to the strike, The Messenger has confirmed (Variety was the first to publish initial details of Clarkson's gesture).

"Kelly reached out to staffers at her show to offer her support due to the writers' strike and said she was covering the salaries of the entire staff for the days they weren't able to work due to the strike," a show source told The Messenger.

They continued, "She did this out of her own pocket. She understands everyone has families and because of that, wanted to make sure nobody missed their income for the days they were previously scheduled to work due to this."

The show — which is a Writers Guild of America show with over 200 staffers — was scheduled to wrap production on May 20 and will be moving to New York City for Season 5.

The news comes days after Rolling Stone published an article that alleges producers of the daytime talk show are "overworked" and "underpaid."

One current and 10 former employees spoke to the outlet under the condition of anonymity and detailed the alleged energy behind the scenes.

"In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I've always led with my heart and what I believed to be right. I love my team at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and to find out that anyone is feeling unheard and/or disrespected on this show is unacceptable," Clarkson shared on Instagram on May 12.

"I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment at The Kelly Clarkson Show," she continued. "As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving, but also our new team in N.Y., is comprised of the best and kindest in the business."

Clarkson concluded, "Part of that build will include leadership training for all of my senior staff, including myself. There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves in any business, especially when it comes to leadership, to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated."

NBCUniversal shared similar thoughts.

"We are committed to a safe and respectful work environment and take workplace complaints very seriously and to insinuate otherwise is untrue," a spokesperson for NBCUniversal said in a statement to People magazine.

"When issues are reported they are promptly reviewed, investigated, and acted upon as appropriate," the statement noted. "The Kelly Clarkson Show strives to build a safe, respectful and equitable workplace that nurtures a culture of inclusivity and creativity."