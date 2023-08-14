Snow White's happily ever after may look a whole lot different in the upcoming live-action reboot — and that's causing internet discourse.
Rachel Zegler, who plays the iconic cartoon character, told Variety in a resurfaced interview that Snow White will be getting a modern update.
"It's no longer 1937," Zegler said. "She's not going to be saved by the prince and she's not going to be dreaming about true love. She's dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be, and the leader that her late father told her that she could be, if she was fearless, fair, brave and true."
Now, some Disney fans and content creators are speaking out against the film's re-telling.
"Criticising Disney princesses is not feminist. Not every woman is a leader. Not every woman wants to be a leader. Not every woman wants or craves power and that's ok," TikTok user @cosywithangie said in a video posted last week.
She added, "Thinking that a woman is any less valuable because she falls in love or because she accepts help from somebody instead of girl-bossing her way through her problems is not feminist."
TikTok creator ChickFlicks made a similar argument, asking in a recent video, "Why would her dreaming about love be a bad thing?"
Others came to the defense of Zegler, pointing out that her statement is prompting misguided takes.
"The Rachel Zegler hate is genuinely some of the stupidest s--- i've seen on this app, she made one comment about how Snow White has ambitions of her own that has nothing to do with romance, and suddenly everyone decided that women being damsels in distress is [feminist], actually," Twitter user @waitforme_II wrote on August 11.
