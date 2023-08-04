If Barbie is all about helping kids reach their dreams, Mattel's new doll will surely be the stuff of nightmares.
Following the pink explosion of Barbenheimer, the toy company announced Thursday that their next doll to come from the big screen will be none other than Annabelle from the Conjuring universe, as a Monster High Skullector doll.
"Our Monster High alumni asked for her, so we answered and created the Skullector Annabelle Doll," the product description reads. "This pigtailed and possessed doll was introduced in The Conjuring, but her story was fully told in her own movie trilogy. We designed our version with scary-chic, film-inspired details, along with Monster High ghoul-amorous touches."
As part of the Mattel Creations elevated collector platform (in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery), Annabelle joins the family after The Shining, Beetlejuice, Gremlins 2, Elvira, Stephen King's IT and Bride of Chucky all got the Monster High treatment.
The special edition 10.5-inch doll comes in a cream dress with crimson blood details. Fans will also recognize Annabelle's signature red braids and bangs.
A Raggedy Ann doll supposedly possessed by a demon inspired the much more sinister-looking Annabelle in the 2014 self-titled movie, as well as the sequels Annabelle: Creation (2017) and Annabelle Comes Home (2019).
The "real" Annabelle remains locked away in the private occult museum of late paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, whose case files inspired the Conjuring films.
Mattel's packaging for the Monster High Annabelle is modeled after the locked glass case meant to keep the OG doll's demon inhabitant subdued... so maybe it's best to keep this one in the box?
"Warning. Positively do not open," starts a disclaimer on the back of the box, referencing the sign that the Warrens placed above Annabelle's display.
Retailing for $65, the Annabelle Monster High Skullector Doll is available online on August 9, 2023, at 9 am PT, limit two per order.
