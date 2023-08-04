Why Has The ‘Subway Fashion Girl’ Been Canceled?

Continuing the recent streak of celebrity and social media star cancellations that have come about over the past week is the so-called "Subway Fashion Girl."

Earlier this week, a video went viral on TikTok and Twitter of Kristina Avakyan (@subwaysessions) showing off a rather contentious outfit as she walks along a New York City subway platform. In the video, she wears a lace bodysuit with a black lingerie set visible underneath, paired with orange basketball shorts rolled down so they sit below her hips and a pair of purple high heels.

The look is polarizing. Some users in her comment section were not impressed by her fashion sense, saying it was reminiscent of Adam Sandler — others compared her to model Bella Hadid.

"Decisions were made," one commenter wrote.

"I cannot believe it," another wrote incredulously.

Others were more in favor of the look. "I feel like this could work, but the colors may be what’s throwing everyone off," one commenter wrote.

"No, is it bad I actually see the vision... the bodysuit NEEDS to go under the black set and this eats," another commenter in favor of her look wrote. "Trust."

Twitter users also jumped in to share their thoughts on Avakyan's rather unique wardrobe, some writing that they were "obsessed" with her style — but others, not so much.

"Y’all will not convince me that that subway girl has great outfits," one user shared.

The discourse surrounding her outfit (and other similarly outrageous looks posted to her TikTok page) was so significant that The Cut reached out to Avakyan, who is a bartender and stylist, for an interview.

In response to a question from the outlet asking about real-life responses to the styles she wears on the train, she said that she feels lucky to live on the Lower East Side rather than Queens or Harlem, where "people don’t understand."

"The most comforting fact is that I live on the Lower East Side, and I never have to go to Queens or Harlem, where people don’t understand," the TikToker said. "Where I live is mostly a younger crowd and people who love that. I’ve only experienced the positive. People will stop me and take pics. I’ve never experienced hate in real life, it’s only the internet."

She continued, clarifying, "I believe if you live somewhere where it’s mostly family-oriented places, like houses or older people, they wouldn’t understand your vision, older people with families who are well-established..."

The Cut also inquired about Avakyan's thoughts on how white privilege impacts her ability to dress the way she does.

"What do you say on those occasions? Yes, I’m white even though I’m Armenian. I’m not responsible for the color I was born in. I will applaud anyone; anyone who’s confident can pull it off. Of course, I’m 'privileged' because I’m white, but don’t make me feel bad about myself," she said. "...Why are you talking about my race and my body? I would never talk about that, no matter what color or weight the other person is. I would never comment on that. And I believe if you have comments like that, leave it to yourself. It’s not my responsibility to make you feel better about yourself. People who comment that way don’t feel good about themselves. There’s something in their lives that they’re not into."

This statement to The Cut quickly snowballed into Avakyan being called out for the "racist" undertones in her interview, as well as her being called a "rude transplant."

"Now why did the subway “fashion” girl say this?" one Twitter user wrote. "She doesn’t even go here talking like this about NYers, Harlem, Queens and the [Lower East Side]. I said you guys didn’t need to be so mean but such she’s a rude transplant."

Shelby Ivey Christie, a fashion expert, pointed out that continuing to tweet about Avakyan's privilege gave her a much quicker path into the spotlight, and people could inadvertantly "tweet that disheveled looking subway white girl into a fashion editorial — she’ll be on the front row at fashion week + I don’t want no think pieces about white mediocrity + ascension when the time comes."

Many argued that she was correct, and added that Avakyan had "milkshake ducked [herself]" aka gotten canceled, at the same time, right as the internet was becoming enamored with her style.

Commenters on the influencer's TikTok page have not been afraid of poking fun at what she said about Queens and Harlem.

"Can someone translate this? I’m from [Queens]," one user wrote jokingly.

"Omg please tell me that train is going to the [Lower East Side], I need to know you made it back home safe and sound where people understand you," another added.

Avakyan has yet to respond publicly to any of the criticism she has received.