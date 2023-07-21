Why Emma Slater Thinks Julianne Hough Is a ‘Phenomenal Fit’ for ‘DWTS’ Hosting Gig (Exclusive) - The Messenger
Why Emma Slater Thinks Julianne Hough Is a ‘Phenomenal Fit’ for ‘DWTS’ Hosting Gig (Exclusive)

'She knows this show inside and out,' Slater exclusively told The Messenger when praising her longtime co-worker and friend

Published |Updated
Mike Vulpo
Emma Slater and Julianne Hough from ‘Dancing With the Stars.’ Amy Sussman/Getty Images; Rob Kim/Getty Images

The season hasn't even begun, but Emma Slater is already giving the new Dancing With the Stars co-host a perfect 10. 

As excitement continues to build for Julianne Hough's new role on ABC's hit series, Slater shared why it makes perfect sense.  

"I think Julianne is a phenomenal fit as co-host because she knows this show inside and out," the professional dancer exclusively told The Messenger at Hammitt's 15th Anniversary Dinner at STK Steakhouse in Los Angeles Thursday night. "This is where she started. She was a pro dancer on the show. She's been a judge on the show. She knows both sides from the judging desk and being a contestant."

With her many years of experience on live TV, Slater also believes Hough is going to really understand the journey of each celebrity contestant alongside co-host Alfonso Ribeiro. 

'Dancing With the Stars' pro Emma Slater wears Hammitt's Morgan bag during dinner at STK Steakhouse.
'Dancing With the Stars' pro Emma Slater wears Hammitt's Morgan bag during dinner at STK Steakhouse.Hammitt

"When you go on to speak to the co-host before you get your judges' scores, a lot of people are nervous," Slater said. "They really want that comforting face to feel safe and secure. Having Julianne be the face that you see when you walk up the stairs is going to be comforting to a lot of people, and she's going to bring that same energy and that compassion that I love."

While the entire cast of Dancing With the Stars' upcoming season has yet to be announced, judge Derek Hough recently confirmed Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix will be entering the ballroom as a contestant.

Before rehearsals even begin, Slater said she's rooting for the newly single Bravo star. 

"I'm really glad that she's able to dance everything away and make new friends, and I will be here for her," she explained. "It's an opportunity to change things around. It's an opportunity for people to see you — the real authentic you — and for them to get behind you and support you."

Dancing With the Stars returns to ABC this fall. 

