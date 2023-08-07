Doja Cat is no stranger to sharing eyebrow-raising images of herself on social media. However, her latest selfie — or, as she called it, "thirst trap" — didn't sit right with singer Tyrese.
The "Say So" rapper shared a selfie on Sunday to her nearly 25 million followers that showed her forehead and short pink hair. Her eyes gazed off camera as her arm tattoos were on full display. It appears she is keeping her no-eyebrows look after shaving them off just over a year ago on Instagram Live.
"Thirst trap 😘," she captioned the selfie.
- Doja Cat Reveals Why She Has ‘Thrown Fits’ Her Entire Music Career
- Doja Cat to Host Victoria’s Secret Runway Show and Debut New Music
- Doja Cat Loses Almost 250,000 Instagram Followers After Threads Rant Dissing Her Fans
- Doja Cat Explains Direction of Her New Music After Calling Last Albums ‘Cash Grabs’
- Doja Cat Will Kick Off Arena Tour This Halloween With Guests Ice Spice and Doechii
- Doja Cat’s ‘Attention’: 5 Times She Called Out Her Own Fans
Though she appeared to poke fun at her candid photo, Tyrese expressed concern.
The R&B crooner commented underneath The Shade Room's post of Doja Cat's photo and wrote, "I don't think this is funny at all…… I just hope and pray that somebody who loves her shows up for her to love her from where she is and try and love her into a better self. …"
His comment had nearly 36,000 likes at the time of publication.
Doja Cat has made it clear she doesn't care what people think of her persona.
Last month, she clapped back at "stans," or her superfans — many of who call themselves kittenz as an homage to Cat — on her Threads account.
"My fans don't get to name themselves sh--," Doja Cat posted in part on Threads, according to multiple screenshots. "If you call yourself a 'Kitten' or f---ing 'Kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house."
Some fans tried to remedy the situation. "What should i change my name to since you don't like the term kitten," asked one. Doja Cat didn't hold back, replying, "Just delete the entire account and rethink everything it's never too late."
And fans did just that, deactivating their stan accounts across various social media platforms. Following the interactions, Doja Cat deactivated her Threads account.
