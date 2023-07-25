It's been nearly two weeks since SAG-AFTRA voted to strike, and while some celebrities have been spotted on the picket lines in solidarity with their fellow actors, WGA writers and more, some celebrities who have been outspoken about supporting the strike have seemingly failed to appear alongside them.

Though some A-listers – including Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence – signed an open letter with 300 other actors addressed to SAG-AFTRA ahead of the strike last month, there has yet to be evidence that the two Academy Award winners have made their way to the picket lines. However, they could be helping out behind the scenes.

"It's not necessarily to our advantage for the people who are the most successful, wealthy and visible to be taking up space right now," an anonymous SAG-AFTRA member told Variety. "We already have a perception problem where people say, 'These are just a bunch of rich actors.' Those stars don't work for scale pay; they don't need the protection of a better contract. If Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston show up, they look like they're crying poor."

That's not to say there aren't any actors who haven't been putting in the work and advocating for better pay, better working conditions and more. Rachel McAdams, Lupita Nyong'o, The Bear star Jeremy Allen White, Grace & Frankie stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda, Abbott Elementary star and creator Quinta Brunson, Hilary Duff, Mark Ruffalo and Olivia Wilde are just a few of the big names who have been seen showing up in support of their unions.

On Tuesday, Bryan Cranston, Lauren Ambrose, Matt Bomer, Steve Buscemi, Tituss Burgess, Christian Slater, Wendell Pierce and more also appeared at SAG-AFTRA's "Rock the City for a Fair Contract" rally held in Times Square.

Cranston, who famously starred on Breaking Bad and is an Academy Award nominee, delivered a pointed message to Disney CEO Bob Iger to close out the star-studded event.

"I find it very, very ironic that we are all gathered here today in unity in front of an entity that is run by Disney. We've got a message for Mr. Iger: I know, sir, you look through things through a different lens. We don't expect you to understand who we are. But we ask you to hear us and beyond that to listen to us when we tell you we will not have our jobs taken away and given to robots," Cranston said in part.

SAG-AFTRA is fighting to ensure its members receive their fair share of streaming revenues, increased compensation to keep pace with inflation, and an agreement that will give actors informed consent and fair pay when AI creates digital replicas of their performance, voice, and likeness, the union wrote in a press release.

Though it appears that some celebs are more involved than others, one Hollywood agent offered a seemingly easy solution as to how megastars can help.

"The real place the A-listers can help is donating to relief funds and lobbying the studio heads behind the scenes," they told Variety.

A good example of that comes from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who made a historic seven-figure donation to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation fund – a non-profit organization associated with SAG-AFTRA but not a part of it – on Monday.

"It was a love fest. It's like, 'Man, you're stepping up in a way that is allowing others to know the dire necessity of it,'" SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance recalled to Variety. "This is him saying, 'In such a time as this, I'm here and I'm not going anywhere, whatever you need me to do.' And that sends a huge message to other folks to do the same thing."