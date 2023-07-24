Why Bobby Berk Is No Longer ‘Ashamed’ of Missing Out on the College Experience (Exclusive)
'I wear it as a badge of honor now that I didn't take the normal route,' the 'Queer Eye' star exclusively tells The Messenger
Getting straight A's isn't the only way to succeed.
Just ask Bobby Berk, who for many years was hesitant to share his education experience of dropping out of high school and opting not to pursue college.
But as the Queer Eye star continues to rise as a TV host, home designer and entrepreneur, Berk is proof there's not just one road that leads to success.
"For years, I definitely hid the fact that I didn't go to school," Berk exclusively shares with The Messenger while discussing his partnership with Command. "Honestly, sometimes I would lie and just say I did because I was ashamed of it."
But today, Berk says "I wear it as a badge of honor now that I didn't take the normal route that everyone says you should take to be successful. It just goes to prove that you don't always have to take the traditional routes to still find success."
At the same time, the Missouri native knows that the years many students spend at college can be a transformative period.
"This is really a formative time in their life," he says. "And this is kind of their first time where they're out on their own and maybe the first time they're really allowed to make any decisions for themselves. I think it's a very important time for them to be able to figure out who they are and to try new things and realize that trying new things and changing things up doesn't leave damage."
With college move-in season quickly approaching, Berk has partnered with Command to serve as the Director of Dorm Design. Whatever era students may find themselves in this fall semester, Berk has the products to help keep dorms and apartments damage-free.
"I have been a fan and an avid user of Command strips for years," he reveals. "I love working with companies that I really do use the product all the time and I can 1000 percent wholeheartedly recommend. I love being able to be a part of a young person's life of helping them figure out how to start out and how to set that up in life."
Plus, before any student enters the classroom or finalizes their dorm decor, Berk has some advice on setting yourself up for success.
For starters, invest in quality sheets for your bed; don't hesitate to find decor at thrift stores and garage sales; and most importantly, be your most authentic self.
"I would just say be yourself," the QVC designer says. "Just be you and you'll find the people that love you for just being you."
