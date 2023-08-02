Why Are Swifties Trading Friendship Bracelets on The ‘Eras’ Tour?

Since it began in March, Taylor Swift's Eras tour has inspired a fervor of dedication from her loyal Swifties. Folks dress up in outfits representing each one of her albums and "eras," people bring signs with creative catchphrases — and one of the latest trends gracing arenas are good old fashioned friendship bracelets.

The colorful homemade bracelet trend started as a direct reference to the lyrics of Midnights, in addition to a a big arm full of bling Swift shared on Instagram back in 2019 ahead of the release of Lover.

"Cause there were pages turned with the bridges burned / Everything you lose is a step you take / So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it / You’ve got no reason to be afraid," Swift writes in Midnights.

One of the main places that fans have turned to to coordinate these arts-and-craft efforts has been social media.

One fan based in Los Angeles, Angie Arreotúa, told the Los Angeles Times that they used a Facebook group chat for Swifties in the area to assemble a bracelet-making party. Open to any fans who wanted to attend the Culver City meet-up, Arreotúa and others talked everything Taylor while assembling their bracelets.

"It was amazing. Making bracelets is the way we connect with more fans. It also feels therapeutic to take the moment to sit and talk with more Swifties," she told the outlet.

One fan, who goes by @orianaswift on Twitter, shared a photo of what the trading process looks like for these friendship bracelets.

Some fans also theme their bracelets around other aspects of the tour, like location. One fan posted an orange and blue Chicago Bears-themes bracelet that read "Chicago 'Beras' Tour" to honor Soldier Field, the arena where both the football team and Swift played.

Other bracelets have been themed around viral moments along the tour — like when Swift yelled at a security guard to leave a fan alone during a rendition of "Bad Blood" in Philadelphia.

Bracelets aren't the only form of DIY memorabilia being taken home from Eras. Tiny scraps of confetti from the tour and rain ponchos are going for as much as $200 on sites like Ebay.

Celebrities have also joined in on the trend.

In now-expired Instagram stories, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban shared photos of their homemade bracelets given to them by some Swifties when they stopped by the tour back in May.

"Amazing night, keep shining bright!" Kidman wrote on Instagram.

And when Swift stopped in Philadelphia in May, Disney Channel star Sabrina Carpenter received some bling from nearby fans. At another Philly show, Jennifer Lawrence was spotted hanging in the VIP section accepting bracelets from fans.

The bracelet trade also hasn't ended at posing with them at the concerts. Facebook groups dedicating to continuing the trade have also garnered a dedicated community — one private group has nearly 10,000 members.

Swift's fans remain extremely dedicated as Eras treks on across the world. Speaking to the L.A. Times, superfan Nicole Thonn, who attended the Houston Eras stop, felt it was a way for Swifties to connect and encourage each other — both in-person and online.

"Everyone is really encouraging," Thonn said. "It’s a great way to meet people who are there for the same reason."